Ukrainian marines destroys Russian howitzer "Pion"

Pion. Photo: Wikipedia

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 18 AUGUST 2022, 15:28

The Ukrainian Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian Pion self-propelled heavy artillery unit.

Source: Ukrainian Navy on Telegram

Quote: "Our artillery units were launching attacks on the concentration of manpower and military equipment. As a result a Russian self-propelled heavy artillery unit 2S7 Pion was destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are now being specified".

Details: The Ukrainian Navy added that yesterday Ukrainian marines improved their tactical position and were bravely resisting the occupiers’ attacks at the fixed sections of the front.

Note: 2S7 Pion is a Soviet 203-mm self-propelled howitzer of the reserve artillery. Pion is designed for weakening the rear and destroying critical objects at a 47 km distance.

Background:

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Navy artillery killed at least 6 occupiers in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Ukrainian marines took 11 Russian occupiers prisoner in a battle recently.

On the Donetsk front, the Marines set up an ambush: killed 15 Russian soldiers, destroyed military equipment and took 3 prisoners of war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!





