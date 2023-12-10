Ukrainian Marines fend off Russian attack, leave smoldering armor on southern front

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a column that tried to storm the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Oblast

Russia conducted another unsuccessful assault on Kherson’s left bank on Dec. 9, attacking the village of Krynky, the commander of the Magyar Birds aerial reconnaissance unit Robert Brovdi, reported on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military destroyed several pieces of enemy equipment.

10 out of 11 pieces of Russian equipment were destroyed, including four out of five tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and four armored personnel carriers (APCs).

In addition, 28 of the 31 unmanned aerial vehicles detected that day were shot down.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported on Nov. 17 that Ukrainian soldiers had gained a foothold in several bridgeheads on the occupied east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. In particular, the events were centered around the village of Krynky.

