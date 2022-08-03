Ukrainian Marines set up an ambush: they killed 15 Russian soldiers and took prisoners of war

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 13:26

On the Donetsk front, the Ukrainian Marines set up an ambush, as a result of which they destroyed the equipment and killed military personnel of the Russian forces, and also captured three people.

Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "On the Donetsk front, Marines set up an ambush, as a result of which they destroyed 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 1 tank, killed 15 personnel and took 3 prisoners of war."

Details: The Navy added that artillery also damaged an invader’s tank on the Kherson front, and soldiers took two prisoners of war there. In addition, Ukrainian artillery units struck at a concentration of Russian manpower and equipment, engaging in a counter-battery fight. There is no information yet about any losses on the Ukrainian side.

According to the Navy, most of the prisoners of war had been forcibly mobilised from the occupied part of Donetsk region.

Background: On 31 July, Ukrainian Marines captured a Russian officer and 10 other occupiers.

