Ukrainian Marines set up an ambush: they killed 15 Russian soldiers and took prisoners of war

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 13:26

On the Donetsk front, the Ukrainian Marines set up an ambush, as a result of which they destroyed the equipment and killed military personnel of the Russian forces, and also captured three people.

Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "On the Donetsk front, Marines set up an ambush, as a result of which they destroyed 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 1 tank, killed 15 personnel and took 3 prisoners of war."

Details: The Navy added that artillery also damaged an invader’s tank on the Kherson front, and soldiers took two prisoners of war there. In addition, Ukrainian artillery units struck at a concentration of Russian manpower and equipment, engaging in a counter-battery fight. There is no information yet about any losses on the Ukrainian side.

According to the Navy, most of the prisoners of war had been forcibly mobilised from the occupied part of Donetsk region.

Background: On 31 July, Ukrainian Marines captured a Russian officer and 10 other occupiers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!

Recommended Stories

  • The Armed Forces explain why Russians in Kherson Oblast are doomed: "cotton" inbound

    IRINA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST, 2022, 12:31 The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that Russia, currently building up its forces in Kherson Oblast, will not succeed in offensive actions.

  • Ukrainian strike on Russian ammunition train interrupted supply line from Crimea – UK MoD

    After the attack by Ukrainian forces on a Russian train with ammunition in Kherson Oblast, it is unlikely that the railway connection with Crimea is currently operational, the UK Ministry of Defense said in its latest Ukraine update on Twitter on Aug 3.

  • Russia is Europe's biggest energy supplier - but the US is sending more gas by boat than Russia is by pipeline

    Europe's biggest energy supplier has tightened gas flows, and war in Ukraine has reorganized global energy routes in unprecedented ways.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says first grain ship 'nothing', economy in coma

    Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskiy dismissed the importance of the first grain export shipment from his country since Russia invaded, saying it was carrying a fraction of the crop Kyiv must sell to help salvage its shattered economy. It followed a U.N.-brokered grain and fertiliser export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv last month - a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a drawn-out war of attrition. But Zelenskiy, speaking via an interpreter, said more time was needed to see whether other grain shipments would follow.

  • China's southern tech hub Shenzhen becomes first city on mainland to regulate fully autonomous, driverless cars on some roads

    Fully autonomous, driverless cars could become a frequent sight at some roads in Shenzhen, China's technology hub in southern Guangdong province, after the metropolis rolled out the country's first dedicated regulations for these vehicles. Under Shenzhen's regulations of intelligent connected cars, which took effect on August 1, registered autonomous vehicles that function without a human driver can travel on certain roads and other areas designated by local transport authorities. A so-called sa

  • Truth about Beirut port blast cannot be hidden, pope says

    Pope Francis said on Wednesday he hoped the people of Lebanon can be comforted by justice over the Beirut port blast that killed at least 215 people two years ago, saying "the truth can never be hidden". Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis noted that Thursday would be the second anniversary of the blast, which also wounded thousands of people and damaged large swathes of the capital. Despite the devastation wrought by the blast, one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded, a judicial investigation has brought no senior official to account.

  • Russia admits sailor conscript’s death in sinking of flagship Moskva

    Russian conscript Yegor Shkrebets, who served aboard Moskva – the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, sunk by Ukrainian forces back in April – was killed in action, Yegor’s father, Dmitriy Shkrebets, said in a post via Russian social media network VKontakte.

  • Buildings in Russian-occupied Severodonetsk starting to crumble

    Critically damaged apartment blocks in Russia-occupied Severodonetsk are crumbling, as seen in video footage posted on the Telegram messenger by Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Hayday on Aug. 2.

  • Ukraine President Zelenskyy says China must not help Russia

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its war against his homeland and remain at least neutral. Zelenskyy addressed 21 Australian universities Wednesday in an online discussion hosted by the Australian National University in Canberra. Questioned by a student about China’s stance, Zelenskyy said he would prefer Beijing join countries including the United States and Australia that have condemned the Russian invasion that began in February.

  • Russians struck an equestrian school with S-300 systems during the morning shelling of Mykolaiv

    ROMAN PETRENKO - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 13:34 The Russian armed forces destroyed a supermarket and twice hit the territory of an equestrian school during the shelling of Mykolaiv on the morning of 3 August.

  • 41,350 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine, reports General Staff

    Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 41,350 of its troops, Ukraine’s General Staff said in one of its daily reports on Facebook on Aug 3.

  • Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer defeated by Trump-backed rival, but 2 other pro-impeachment Republicans survive

    Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer defeated by Trump-backed rival, but 2 other pro-impeachment Republicans survive

  • Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

    Russian president Vladimir Putin has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely if ever discussing his children or relationships.

  • 'The turbine works': Germany's Scholz points finger at Russia in energy row

    MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff. Standing next to the turbine on a factory visit to Siemens Energy in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Scholz said it was fully operational and could be shipped back to Russia at any time - provided Moscow was willing to take it back. The fate of the 12 metre (13 yard) long turbine has been closely watched as European governments accused Russia of throttling gas supplies on spurious pretexts in revenge for Western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine in February.

  • UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is `out of control'

    The U.N. nuclear chief warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that the situation is getting more perilous every day at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar, which Russian troops seized in early March, soon after their Feb. 24. Grossi cited many violations of the plant’s safety, adding that it is “in a place where active war is ongoing,” near Russian-controlled territory.

  • Pelosi jabs at Xi before leaving Taiwan

    She waved off China’s military action response to her visit, saying that “whatever China was going to do they'll do in their own good time.”

  • Guy Fieri said he's never been more nervous than when he cooked for Al Pacino, but the actor had the best reaction after trying his food

    Guy Fieri cooked for Al Pacino one day at Sylvester Stallone's house, and the Mayor of Flavortown was starstruck meeting "The Godfather" legend.

  • NYC career criminal arrested, charged with hate crime for slashing Asian woman

    A man accused of slashing a 59-year-old Asian woman in New York City’s Times Square on Sunday morning has been arrested and charged with a hate crime. Anthony Evans, 30, has reportedly been nabbed more than 30 times in the past for various crimes, including robbery, weapon possession and turnstile jumping. WANTED for ASSAULT: On 7/31/22 at 10 AM, near 7th Avenue and West 42 Street in Manhattan, a 59-year-old woman was approached by the suspect who slashed her right hand with a box cutter in an unprovoked attack.

  • German ex-chancellor Schroeder says Russia wants negotiated solution to Ukraine war

    Russia wants a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine and last month's agreement on grain shipments might offer a way forward, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday. "The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated solution," Schroeder told Stern weekly and broadcasters RTL/ntv, adding he had met Putin in Moscow last week. Russia and Ukraine struck a deal last month to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports and the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain to world markets since Moscow's invasion five months ago is on its way to Lebanon.

  • There's One Big Reason Rich People Get Mortgages Even for Houses They Can Easily Afford

    Wealthy people with lots of money in the bank may have the option to pay cash for a home. The simple reason why most rich people do not pay cash for properties is that they can make a better investment with their money elsewhere rather than putting a large sum down on a home. Most wealthy people have an almost endless array of things they can invest money in, from stocks and bonds to hedge funds and beyond.