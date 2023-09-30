Ukrainian media reports explosions in Odesa, danger of Shahed UAVs attack announced in Odesa Oblast
In the evening of 30 September, explosions were heard in the city of Odesa. It was reported that the Russian forces launched a new group of Shahed-type drones in the direction of the region.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Details: Explosions thundered in Odesa soon after the authorities warned of potential attacks by Russian Shahed-type UAVs.
The authorities do not yet report on the consequences of the explosions, but warned that Odesa Oblast is also at risk of being attacked.
In addition, several Shahed-type drones were launched in the direction of Odesa Oblast from the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s Air Force also reported that Russia could target Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed drones.
Updated: More explosions were heard in Odesa around midnight.
