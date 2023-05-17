Ukrainian military captures another Russian mercenary near Bakhmut — video

Having found himself in captivity, the occupier immediately began to lie that he allegedly did not want to go to war

“Veterans PMC consists of motivated fighters who served in the military or other law enforcement structures,” the report says.

“Our guys from the territorial defense forces have started capturing not some conscripts, but the Putin-Shoigu guard.”

According to the account, the mercenary broke out in tears after he was captured, and claimed that he was forcibly conscripted.

“I was forced (to go to war),” said the frightened mercenary.

“They said: ‘Go, or we’ll put you in jail.’”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine