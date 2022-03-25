Ukrainian military clarifies which Russian landing ship it destroyed





Ukraine's Armed Forces revised earlier comments they had made about which Russian landing ship they claimed Ukrainian forces had destroyed.

"In the Azov operational zone, according to updated information, a large landing ship 'Saratov' was destroyed during the attack on the occupied Berdyansk port. Large landing ships 'Caesar Kunikov' and 'Novocherkassk' were damaged. Other losses of the enemy are being clarified," the Ukrainian military said on Friday in a statement on Facebook.

Previously, the Ukrainian military claimed it had destroyed the Orsk in Russian-occupied Berdyansk, which sits in the southern region of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper noted that the incident was not immediately commented on by Russia.

The development comes as the Russian invasion in Ukraine extends into its second month, with Russian forces remaining unsuccessful in their efforts to capture Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

A senior military official from NATO told several news outlets earlier this week, citing information from Ukrainian officials, that as many as 40,000 Russian soldiers have died, been taken prisoner, gone missing or been wounded.

Within that figure, NATO believes between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have died since Feb. 24.

Meanwhile, Russia has provided slimmer estimates of the number of soldiers and troops lost, with the Russian defense ministry saying on Friday that it had lost close to 1,400 soldiers, with another nearly 4,000 wounded, the Post reported, noting it could not verify those numbers.

Russia has previously provided estimates of its military casualties much lower than that of other international estimates, and it has not provided regular updates on the figures amid the invasion.