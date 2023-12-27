Ukrainian military commander predicts that 2024 may be more difficult at front

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, has predicted that 2024 may be more difficult in terms of combat operations than 2023.

Source: Tarnavskyi in an interview with BBC Ukraine

Quote: "Next year will be even more difficult. Because we have to end the hostilities and liberate our territories. And the closer we are to accomplishing this task, the main goal of reaching our borders, it will be even more difficult. The enemy knows this and will do everything to prevent us from completing this task.

As they say, good luck to us and to them, well, they’ve made their choice. That's why I say it’s going to be a tough year."

Details: Asked whether it is realistic to expect the war to end next year, Tarnavskyi said, "I never frame the question as 'ending the war'. The question is to win. Because ending the war can be done in different ways. For us, the military, it is victory."

Previously: General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that next year will be different from 2023 due to changes in warfare technologies. At the same time, the Commander-in-Chief noted that he had to say that Russia was not lagging behind the Armed Forces. Recently, a rather powerful confrontation with the use of various technologies has been going on.

