Ukrainian military convoy on its way after Russia launches invasion
A Ukrainian military convoy is filmed from a car in Chuguev, Ukraine, after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of the country.
The images seem to show troops on the move just miles from the Ukrainian border on Wednesday. Russia launched an attack on Ukraine Thursday morning.
Firefighters and residents on the scene of shelled buildings in Chuguev, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin launches a military operation in Ukraine with explosions heard across the country.
Explosions were heard near major Ukrainian cities just moments after Vladimir Putin declared the start of a “special military operation” in a televised announcement overnight.
STORY: Russian forces on Thursday fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Speaking on Thursday (February 24), during a packed daily media briefing in Beijing, Hua Chunying, spokesperson at China's foreign ministry, bridled at journalists' characterisation of Russia's actions."“You are using a typical western media questioning method of using the word ‘invasion’. China is closely monitoring the latest situation. We call on all sides to exercise restraint to prevent the situation from getting out of control," she added.On whether China would release energy reserves in response to Russia's attack in Ukraine, which has sent oil prices surging, Hua said that all countries should work together to jointly protect global energy security.
Martha Raddatz reports from Kyiv, Ukraine, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law in the country in the wake of Russia’s attack.
Col. Steve Ganyard assesses the military situation as Russian troops move into Ukraine.
On Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday, Russian expatriate and critic of Vladimir Putin, Garry Kasparov appeared to speak about his home country’s invasion of Ukraine. While at the moment the invasion is relatively small in scale, the fact that Putin ordered nuclear exercises ahead of the invasion caused Kasparov to question the Russian leader’s mental state. “I think that now he reached a point where he's not listening to [the] voice of wisdom in his immediate entourage, and I think his view about the world is sick,” Kasparov said. “That makes the situation even more dramatic…Let's not forget, Putin has his finger on a nuclear button. Though I think we're far from the moment where he could consider it, but the fact is that he talked about it is sending a signal that he lost the sense of reality.” As part of a long and rambling speech on Monday, Putin questioned Ukraine’s statehood, and recognized two regions of Ukraine as independent territories. Russian troops were soon on the ground in those territories. Kasparov believes this marks the end of the post-WWII world order. “What is happening now is we are witnessing the end of the post-WWII order. International security and cooperation was based on the core principles of territorial integrity,” Kasparov said, adding, “Now Putin demonstrated to all the thugs and dictators and terrorists around the world that borders can be ignored if you have enough strength, and the free world had no power to stop you, if you are brazen and swift.”
Video published by the Ukraine border guard service shows Russian vehicles moving across the border from the Crimean peninsula on February 24, after Russia announced military operations in the country.In a video appearance early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces would conduct “special military operations” in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in several cities across Ukraine.Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law in the country and called for calm from the public.This video shows the vehicles moving over the border crossing at Kalanchak, on the Ukraine side of the border with Crimea. Credit: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine via Storyful
