Ukrainian military demonstrates how it achieves high casualty rates among Russian soldiers

25
·1 min read

"Some skeptics do not really trust the figure of almost 100 thousand dead Russians,” the statement reads.

Read also: Russians on offensive in Donbas, says General Staff

“They are dying en masse on Ukrainian soil. In this video, you can see how a couple of dozen occupiers were eliminated in a moment.”

StratCom added that the estimate of nearly 100,000 Russian soldiers killed in action is a “modest” guess.

Read also: Ukrainian aviation and artillery conducted successful strikes on Russian positions, reports General Staff

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has lost about 97,690 of its troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as about 12,000 pieces of materiel.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

