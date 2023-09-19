Ukrainian military destroys 27 drones overnight, one man injured in Lviv

Fire at an industrial warehouse in Lviv after Shahed attack on the night of September 19

Air raid sirens sounded across multiple regions of Ukraine in response to a Russian drone attack on the night of Sept. 19, with Ukrainian air defenses downing 27 drones according to the Ukrainian Air Force, with one man reported injured.

Explosions were reported in Odesa, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Lviv oblasts, and anti-aircraft defenses were activated in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

"The aggressor employed Shahed-136/131 attack drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile during the attack. A total of 30 attack drones were launched from the south-eastern direction, along with one Iskander-M ballistic missile, which was launched from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea toward Kryvyi Rih," an Air Force spokesman said.

"As a result of the combat operation, 27 drones were neutralized by air defense systems along their route in the Southern, Central, and Western oblasts. Additionally, a reconnaissance drone was destroyed on the eastern front."

Eighteen Shahed drones targeted Lviv Oblast, with air defense forces successfully intercepting 15 in the region. A 26-year-old man was injured in the overnight attack and has been taken to the hospital with an open limb fracture, according to Lviv’s major Andriy Sadoviy.

Three industrial warehouses were struck by the drones, and firefighters have been battling the blaze for several hours.

"I want to emphasize that these are ordinary industrial warehouses. There was nothing military stored in them," wrote the head of the Lviv Oblast’s Military Administration, Maxym Kozytskyi.

In Kryvyi Rih, a multi-story building caught fire as a result of the attack. There are no reports of any casualties.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine