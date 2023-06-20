Ukrainian military destroys Russian infantry group in Kreminna – video

Ukrainian defenders destroyed a group of Russian infantry

Footage has emerged of drones organized by the Black Raven unit discovering and eliminating a Russian infantry group in the Kreminna area of Luhansk region on June 20.

The video footage reveals Russian soldiers dispersing in various directions following the initial explosions. Based on the video, it appears that the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully eliminated at least seven Russian intruders.

In the past day, approximately 1,010 Russian invaders were reported killed in Ukraine. Overall, Russia's casualties have exceeded 221,000 soldiers since the commencement of the large-scale invasion in February 2022.

