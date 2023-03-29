Ukrainian military downs Russian bomber near Bakhmut

45
The New Voice of Ukraine
·1 min read
The remains of a destroyed Russian bomber
The remains of a destroyed Russian bomber

The defenders shot down the enemy aircraft near the embattled Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut around 1.30 a.m.

Read also: Six Su-34 fighter jets disappear from airfield in Russia’s Yeysk

Ukrainian forces have now shot down a total of 306 Russian warplanes and 291 helicopters since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, according to the latest figures from the Ukrainian military’s General Staff.

Russia has also lost over 172,000 troops in Ukraine.

Read also: Footage of Russian Su-34 getting shot down released by Air Force

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin says it is not Russia's place to advise China's Xi on whether to go to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an invitation to the Chinese leader to visit, the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday. China's Xi visited Putin in Moscow last week and the pair issued a joint statement referring to a 12-point Chinese proposal for dialogue and an eventual ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

  • Sweden summons Russia's ambassador over "legitimate target" statement

    Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it will summon Russia's Stockholm ambassador to complain about an "attempt at interference" with the Swedish NATO application process. Sweden and Finland in 2022 both sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and are hoping to complete the process this year. The Russian ambassador in a statement on the embassy's web site said joining NATO made the Nordic countries "a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including those of a military nature".

  • What we know about Ukraine's crucial upcoming spring counteroffensive

    What we know about Ukraine's crucial upcoming spring counteroffensive

  • Explosions rock locomotive depot in occupied Melitopol, city cut off grid

    Sounds of explosions were heard on the morning of Wednesday, 29 March, in all districts of the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol; Volodymyr Rohov, a collaborator and Russian proxy "member of the main council of the civil and military administration", on Telegram Quote: "Melitopol - it's loud! Several explosions at once are heard in all districts of the city.

  • Taiwan president defiant after China threatens retaliation for US trip

    TAOYUAN, Taiwan/BEIJING (Reuters) -External pressure will not stop Taiwan engaging with the world, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday as she left for the United States, hitting a defiant note after China threatened retaliation if she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned U.S. officials not to meet Tsai, viewing it as support for the island's desire to be seen as a separate country.

  • Basic training without yelling: Army recruits get 2nd chance

    Last August, Daysia Holiday decided to try one more time to join the Army. 2nd Class Holiday is a proud graduate of Army basic training, and is finishing her advanced instruction at Fort Lee, Virginia, to become a power generation specialist who will maintain engines and other equipment for the service. Holiday is an early beneficiary of the new program, which gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards.

  • Russia is forcing Western companies exiting its market to make a donation to the country — and it's making it harder for them to leave

    Over 2,000 foreign companies are seeking approval to exit the Russian market, per the Financial Times.

  • Ukraine’s military success has depleted Russian armored vehicle reserves, says Pentagon chief

    Russia has resorted to using outdated Soviet-era T-54 and T-55 tanks from the 1940s and 1950s due to the magnitude of its losses in Ukraine, Pentagon head Lloyd Austin told a U.S. Senate hearing.

  • Even Putin’s allies are turning against him

    Vladimir Putin has announced that Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus. This new sabre-rattling was clearly intended to intimidate the West, and the free states of eastern Europe in particular; once deployed, these weapons systems would threaten a swathe of the continent from the Baltic States in the north, to Romania and Moldova in the south east. But there is also another motivation behind the decision. As even his old allies lose faith in the Kremlin’s power, Putin is

  • The Taliban posted photos of hundreds of US military vehicles it said were abandoned in the chaotic pullout of Afghanistan and now form part of its army

    Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.

  • China Has Emerged as a Global Bailout Force. It’s a New Front for U.S. Tensions.

    Beijing’s role as an international rescue lender could add friction to relations with international institutions and the U.S. while tensions are already high.

  • Russia says Ukraine using long-range US artillery

    Moscow announced Tuesday it had for the first time downed a long-range rocket supplied to Ukraine by the United States, weapons Kyiv said were key to an anticipated counter-attack against Russian forces.&nbsp;The statement from Russia's defence ministry came a day after Ukraine said it received modern Leopard and Challenger battle tanks from Germany and the United Kingdom to push back Moscow's army in east and southern Ukraine.Fighting in recent months between Russian and Ukrainian forces has concentrated on the eastern city Bakhmut, and Kyiv says it is holding out in the Donetsk region urban hub to exhaust Russian forces and then more easily push them back."Air defence (forces) downed... a GLSDB guided rocket," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement, referring to ground-launched small diameter bombs produced by Boeing and the Saab Group.These devices have a range of up to 150 kilometres (93 miles), which would threaten Russian positions and supply depots far behind the front lines.The Pentagon announced last month it was providing Ukraine with the artillery as part of a $2.2 billion arms package."This gives them a longer-range capability... that will enable them to conduct operations in defence of their country and to take back their sovereign territory," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at the time.Ukraine had been asking the United States for munitions that can fly farther than the HIMARS rockets, which have an 80-kilometre range.The West had been wary of supplying the weapons over concerns Kyiv could use them to target Russia.HIMARS played an important role in Ukraine's recapture of Kherson in the south last year but the GLSDB potentially gives Ukraine forces an ability to strike anywhere in the Russian-held parts of Ukraine.- 'Wear down' Russian forces at Bakhmut -That could threaten key Russian supply lines, arms depots and air bases.The Kremlin has consistently said the Western arms deliveries to Ukraine would ultimately not have any impact on the battlefield and only prolong the conflict and Ukrainians' suffering.Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the time tweeted his thanks to President Joe Biden for the new aid."The more long-range our weapons are and the more mobile our troops are the sooner Russia's brutal aggression will end," he said.Russia's key military objective of its invasion is the complete capture of the Donetsk region, which it already claimed to have annexed last year even as fighting there is ongoing.The longest and bloodiest battle of the war so far is unfolding in Bakhmut, a largely emptied and destroyed salt mining townThe commander of Ukraine's ground forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said Tuesday that Russian forces were still working to encircle the city."Our main task is to wear down the masses of enemy forces and inflict heavy losses on them. This will make it possible to create the needed conditions to facilitate the liberation of Ukrainian land and speed up our victory," he added.A key concern for both sides is ammunition supplies. Both Russia and Kyiv are racing to shore up supplies with the EU vowing last week a 2 billion euro munitions package.Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu meanwhile visited ammunition production facilities in central Russia, the ministry said, and praised work to increase production of shells for the armed forces in Ukraine."By the end of this year, the manufacture of individual units will increase by 7-8 times," the ministry added in the statement.bur/pvh

  • Inside MTG’s Batshit Protest During ATF Inspection at Georgia Gun Store

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersMarjorie Taylor Greene is up to her old tricks—this time, protesting a routine ATF inspection of a Georgia gun store Monday under the guise that there apparently were too many agents from “blue states” conducting the operation.“It’s not normal to be out-of-state,” Greene complained to an ATF official, referring to the agents. “16 of ’em, and most of ’em are out-of-state.”In a follow-up tweet, Greene complained the search was carried ou

  • Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 38 migrants near US-Mexico border

    The fire broke out late Monday at the National Immigration Institute, across the border from El Paso, Texas. More than three dozen migrants died.

  • Hawaii authorities say 33 swimmers were harassing dolphins

    Hawaii authorities on Tuesday say they have referred 33 people to U.S. law enforcement after the group allegedly harassed a pod of wild dolphins in waters off the Big Island. It's against federal law to swim within 50 yards (45 meters) of spinner dolphins in Hawaii’s nearshore waters. The prohibition went into effect in 2021 amid concerns that so many tourists were swimming with dolphins that the nocturnal animals weren’t getting the rest they need during the day to be able to forage for food at night.

  • Here's How Often Airlines Replace the Jet Engines on Passenger Planes

    Unless you’re an airline mechanic, the maintenance of commercial airliners isn’t a worry in your everyday life. The aircraft that carry hundreds of millions of passengers from airport to airport worldwide must be adequately maintained for the safety of everyone aboard and for optimum fuel economy. Simply Flying has published an explainer on the various factors that determine how many engines a plane will use during its lifetime.

  • Bulgaria can provide Ukraine with ammunition that can ‘turn the tide of war’, ex-Defense Minister

    Bulgaria plans to sell to Ukraine such a huge amount of ammunition through the third countries that it may impact the course of the war, former Bulgarian Defense Minister Boyko Noev said in an interview with bTV on March 27.

  • Ukraine hits Russian-held city deep behind front as talk of counteroffensive grows

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, deep behind the front line, on Wednesday amid growing talk from Kyiv of a counterassault against Russian forces worn out by a failed winter offensive. Unverified images on the internet showed explosions lighting up the night sky with streaks of contrails in Melitopol, base of the occupation administration in Zaporizhzhia, one of five Ukrainian provinces Russia claims to have annexed. Ukraine's exiled mayor of the city confirmed that there were explosions there.

  • Russian soldiers say they were sent into battle with 'blocking' units behind them to stop them from retreating

    Members of a new Russian assault unit also said in a video that soldiers were forced to pay commanders or they'd be sent to the frontline.

  • Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow

    Saudi Arabia's cabinet approved on Wednesday a decision to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as Riyadh builds a long-term partnership with China despite U.S. security concerns. Saudi Arabia has approved a memorandum on granting the kingdom the status of a dialogue partner in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), state news agency SPA said. The SCO is a political and security union of countries spanning much of Eurasia, including China, India and Russia.