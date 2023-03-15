Ukrainian military downs Russian Su-24 near Bakhmut – video

The Su-24 plane was shot down in the Bakhmut area
The Su-24 plane was shot down in the Bakhmut area

Read also: Ukrainian army downs Russian Ka-52 helicopter, recon drone in past day

The UMFT – UA Military Flight team posted footage on Telegram. It shows a large black mushroom cloud rising into the air, a secondary explosion, the pilot’s white parachute descending and seeming to become caught in a tree, and then what looks like flares or ammunition shooting away from the wreckage of the downed warplane.

“You should have seen the guys’ joy after hitting (the target),” the video is captioned.

Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down an enemy Su-24 ground-attack aircraft and eight drones of various types, including Shahed attack UAVs, overnight on March 6.

Anti-aircraft gunners from the Nikopol Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of Air Command East also shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter near the Russian-occupied town of Yenakiieve, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on March 3.

Read also: Two Russian warplanes downed by Ukrainian forces, General Staff says

According to the latest figures from the Ukrainian military’s General Staff, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have shot down a total of 304 Russian warplanes, 289 helicopters, and 2,132 drones of various types.

