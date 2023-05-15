Ukrainian military hit Russian ammunition storage point – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian army hit an ammunition storage point, a control point, two areas of concentration of manpower, three artillery units in firing positions and two electronic warfare stations of the Russian troops.

Source: General staff on Facebook

Details: In addition, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out seven strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel and military equipment during the day, as well as seven more on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, during this period, Russia launched two missile attacks on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, using S-300 air defence systems. In addition, Russia carried out 38 air strikes and more than 25 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Russians continue to focus their primary efforts on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – 37 military confrontations occurred. Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of fighting.

Russia continues to conduct offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Heavy fighting for Bakhmut continues. In addition, during the day, Russia conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the village of Ivanivske.

On the Marinka front, units of the defence forces repelled numerous Russian attacks near the city of Marinka.

The General Staff also said that to strengthen control over the population of occupied Crimea, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation conduct raids on railway and bus stations. Crimean Tatars are subject to priority inspection.

