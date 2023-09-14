Ukrainian military intelligence confirms Russian submarine, landing ship put out of action

The large landing ship Minsk, destroyed in the dock of the shipyard in Sevastopol

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has confirmed that a submarine and a landing ship in the Russian Black Sea Fleet have been put out of action, according to spokesman Andriy Yusov late on Sep. 13.

"We can now talk about the fact that, with a high probability, the ships are beyond restoration," Yusov said.

Oryx, a leading open source intelligence (OSINT) agency, has analyzed photos of a dock in the occupied city of Sevastopol where the Minsk large landing ship was undergoing repair at the time of the attack. The agency concluded that the ship had been destroyed.

"There is now visual confirmation that the Ropucha-class landing ship Minsk has been destroyed, not just damaged," Oryx posted on Twitter/X. They have not published information regarding the status of the Kilo class Rostov-na-Donu submarine, also reportedly involved in theattack.

In the early hours of Sept. 13, powerful explosions shook the Russia-occupied city of Sevastopol.

Local residents assisted in launching a missile attack against the Russian fleet in Crimea on the same night, according to the Atesh partisan movement.

"Thank you to the people of Sevastopol who send data, photos, and coordinates with valuable information every day. Intelligence is bearing fruit, and we will continue to work together with theDefense Forces of Ukraine to destroy enemy troops," Atesh said.

