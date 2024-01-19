Ukrainian military intelligence hit Russian oil depot and gunpowder plant with drones - NV source

Attack on an oil base in Bryansk Oblast

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) carried out a drone attack on an oil depot in Russia's Bryansk Oblast and the Tambov Gunpowder Plant, a source in the special services told NV on Jan. 19.

Bryansk Oblast Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed a drone attack on facilities in the town of Klintsy early on Jan. 19, claiming that “a Ukrainian aircraft-type drone" was allegedly suppressed by the Russian Defense Ministry's electronic warfare equipment.

During the engagement, a munition was dropped on the oil depot, setting storage tanks on fire. No casualties were reported.

In a separate incident on Jan. 19, a drone fell onto the territory of the Tambov Gunpowder Plant, Russian Telegram channels reported, adding that there were no casualties.

The Tambov Powder Plant is a major producer of small arms and artillery ammunition in Russia.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones targeted an oil depot in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast in a special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry (HUR) on the night of Jan. 18.

