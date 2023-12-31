Ukrainian military intelligence rejects Russian MoD claims of hundreds of soldiers killed in attack on Kharkiv

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) has rejected Russian Defense Ministry claims that its members were killed during the two-wave Russian missile and drone attack on Kharkiv overnight, HUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov told NV’s sister publication Ukrainska Pravda on Dec. 31, calling the Russian claims a "sick fantasy."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the missile strike on the Kharkiv Palace Hotel allegedly killed "HUR and Ukrainian Armed Forces representatives who were directly involved in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack in Belgorod," as well as 200 "foreign mercenaries" who "were to be involved in terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation bordering Ukraine."

However, mo HUR employees or Kraken special forces’ soldiers were actually injured in the missile attack on Kharkiv, Yusuf stated, noting that the enemy had once again attacked civilian rather than military targets — a common Russian practice throughout its full-scale invasion.

"All other statements about the imaginary "defeats" of the HUR representatives are another sick fantasy of people living in a parallel reality and waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, for which they will definitely be punished,” Yusov declared.

Twenty-eight people, including two children and a British journalist, were injured in the two-wave Russian missile and drone attack on Kharkiv launched on Dec. 30 evening, the regional police reported on Telegram on Dec. 31.

The city's best hotel, the 5* Kharkiv Palace, was "practically destroyed" in the first wave of the attack, Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor Oleksandr Filchakov reported, adding that another missile hit a residential building on Hirshman Street.

