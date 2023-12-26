Ukrainian military plans for conditioned demobilization of long-term conscripts, according to both the Defense

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine agreed on the demobilization of servicemen after 36 months of service, with two conditions. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhniy, at a press conference on Tuesday, December 26.

According to Zaluzhniy, demobilization will be possible if there is someone to replace the active military, and if there are no significant aggravations at the front.

He hopes that the country will "cope with this task," because the military is performing under extremely difficult conditions, and they need to rest. At the same time, Zaluzhny called the norm of demobilization after 36 months "not quite realistic in the conditions we are in."

"We can only hope that the intensity of hostilities will not increase. And we will be able to replace those people whom we plan to replace in 36 months," he added.

On the evening of December 25, the government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada the previously announced draft law on improving certain issues of mobilization, military registration, and military service (No.10378).

The draft law defines the grounds for exemption from service for conscripted soldiers, including continuous service during martial law for 36 months.

At the same time, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko registered draft law No. 10294 on the demobilization of military personnel 18 months after conscription under martial law.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine