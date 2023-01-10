Ukrainian military reportedly sinks Russian warship as daily enemy losses top 700

The Ukrainian military also reportedly neutralized a Russian naval vessel, though no details were revealed as of publication.

Russian invasion forces have also lost over 20,000 units of materiel, including:

· Tanks — 3,084 (+4);

· Armored combat vehicles — 6,154 (+7);

· Artillery systems — 2,073 (+4);

· Multiple launch rocket systems — 434 (+0);

· Air defense systems — 217 (+0);

· Warplanes — 285 (+0);

· Helicopters — 275 (+0);

· UAV operational-tactical level — 1,860 (+4);

· Cruise missiles — 723 (+0);

· Warships / boats — 17 (+1);

· Motor vehicles and fuel tankers — 4,817 (+8);

· Special equipment — 183 (+0).

Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Jan. 10, 2023 marks the 321st day of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Invading Russian forces initially tried to advance from the north, east and south, attacking peaceful cities throughout Ukraine. Civilian targets across Ukrainian cities remain under sporadic Russian air strikes, while settlements along the Russian border are regularly shelled. Since October, the enemy has also been launching Iranian-made suicide drones on Ukrainian cities.

The Kremlin has changed the goals of its war in Ukraine several times since then.

Parts of Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, Mykolayiv, and Kharkiv oblasts are currently occupied by the enemy.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched counter-offensives in the south and east of Ukraine, striking at Russian ammunition depots and personnel concentrations. Almost the entire Kharkiv Oblast was liberated.

On Nov. 11, Ukrainian army liberated Kherson and forced Russian forces to withdraw from the right (western) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

The situation in Donetsk Oblast remains fraught.

