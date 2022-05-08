The Ukrainian military said it sank another Russian ship near Snake Island and posted a video showing the moment a drone apparently hit the ship

The Russian warship "Moskva" ("Moscow"), a Slava class guided missile cruiser, off the Black Sea shore in 2014. Darko Vojinovic/Associated Press

Ukrainian military officials said they sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea.

The ship was a craft designed to transport and deploy troops onto the shore.

The strike was executed with Turkish drones Ukraine has relied on during the war, officials said.

The Ukraine military on Saturday said it sank another Russian warship in the Black Sea near Snake Island after it was struck by a drone attack.

"Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 destroyed another Russian ship," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Twitter, referring to the Turkish drone Ukraine has relied on to strike Russian ships and equipment.

The tweet included a video that apparently showed the moment the ship was struck.

"The traditional parade of the Russian Black Sea fleet on May 9 this year will be held near Snake Island - at the bottom of the sea," the tweet continued.

May 9 is known as Victory Day in Russia and commemorates the formal surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian ship was a Serna-class craft, used to transport troops and allow them to disembark on a shore.

It was unclear when the ship was sunk.

The announcement came days after The New York Times reported US intelligence helped Ukraine strike Russia's flagship, the Moskva.

