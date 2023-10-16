Ukrainian military speaks of challenges of responding to Russia's overnight strike amid bad weather

Russian forces targeted central and southeastern Ukraine during an air raid in the early hours of Oct. 16, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, has said on national television.

The work of the air defense forces was hampered by poor weather conditions, she said. Ukrainian air defenses managed to shoot down 11 out of 12 incoming enemy Shahed attack drones, but only two out of five Kh-59 cruise missiles fired by Russia, the Ukrainian Air Forec said in its morning report. Russia also launched an Iskander-M ballistic missiles that was not intercepted.

Read also: Ukrainian Air Force neutralizes 28 of 33 Shahed drones in Russia’s overnight attack, injuries and damages reported

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The air targets again had a complex trajectory, and the enemy launched waves Shahed suicide drones from different directions, Humeniuk said.

She noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shooting down enemy drones in difficult weather conditions, as there were storms and strong gusty winds in the south of the country.

Read also: Ukraine downs 27 out of 36 drones in Russian latest overnight attack

There were not many Russian UAVs in the southern regions of the country, and the Shaheds were mostly focused on moving to other areas.

"However, it is too early to talk about new tactics," Humeniuk said.

“They’re continuing their maneuvering tactics — the same tactics they have already used.”

Read also: Russian drones damage Odesa port infrastructure, residential areas in overnight attacks

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one Russian cruise missile was shot down by air defense forces, but another hit the Dniprovskyi district. In Poltava Oblast, fragments from a shot down cruise missile damaged several private houses.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine