Ukrainian military storm Russian positions near Krasnohorivka, occupied since 2014 — video

The Ukrainian army is currently engaged in storming Russian positions southeast of the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast — in an area that has been under Russian occupation since 2014, a military spokesperson tweeted on June 22.

According to the tweet, the Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade's paratroopers are leading the assault on the Russian positions. A video capturing the operation was published the day before.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated on June 23 that the Ukrainian military was continuing to actively carry out offensive operations. Ukrainian soldiers successfully halted the enemy's advances in the Kupyansk and Lyman areas in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, while making significant progress on the southern front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with the BBC on June 21, acknowledged that battlefield progress has been slower than desired. However, he said the Ukrainian army would continue advancing on the battlefield according to its own strategic considerations.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar confirmed on June 15 that the offensive is ongoing in multiple directions, with the army steadily advancing and inflicting substantial losses on the enemy.

