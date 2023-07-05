Ukrainian military storming Russian positions near Bakhmut, says top commander

Ukrainian military

Ukrainian forces are storming Russian positions near the war-torn town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, said on Telegram on July 5.

He also shared footage of one such assault on enemy positions in the Bakhmut area.

“Assault units of the 10th Edelweiss Brigade are storming Russian positions on the northern approaches to Bakhmut,” Syrskyi said.

“A number of territories were captured and a significant amount of enemy manpower was destroyed.”

The footage Syrski shared shows Ukrainian servicemen carrying out pinpoint strikes on enemy positions.

The Defense Forces are also advancing near the village of Klishchiyivka, south of Bakhmut, with heavy fighting ongoing there, Ukrainian General Staff spokesperson Andriy Kovaliov said on July 5.

