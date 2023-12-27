Ukrainian military struggling to hit Russian long-range artillery, says frontline general

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struggle to identify and eliminate Russian long range artillery, according to Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi in an interview with BBC News Ukraine on Dec. 27.

Tarnavskyi, who is the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic troop grouping, said that his forces urgently require more 122- and 152-millimeter artillery systems to address the problem.

"The enemy, knowing our capabilities in terms of range, has placed its artillery units at a critical distance – where we cannot influence its actions," Tarnavskyi said.

“It is rapidly developing electronic warfare capabilities, which makes it impossible for us to use precision weapons at long range.”

Even a small advantage is important in aerial warfare, and supplies of anti-aircraft missile systems such as Storm Shadows, Avengers, and Stingers are crucial, Tarnavskyi said.

To combat Russian FPV drones, Ukraine’s soldiers also need to be provided with more electronic warfare equipment, Tarnavskyi said.

"We use electronic warfare, they counter with electronic warfare. Therefore, we have problems in this area," Tarnavskyi said.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Ukraine needs more electronic warfare capabilities to be able to go on the offensive.

