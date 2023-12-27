Ukrainian Ministry of Defense certifies female body armor

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that it has certified the first body armor designed for female military personnel on December 27th. It has an outwardly curved armor plate and narrowed shoulders. It also includes extended portions that cover more of the lower body.

It is noted that female soldiers are uncomfortable working with weapons in men's body armor due to typically having narrower shoulders and a wider pelvis than their male counterparts.

According to other parameters, the body armor, which weighs 10.5 kilograms, does not differ from the previously approved general military version.

It is produced by the Ukrainian armor company. After certification, the State rear operator will be able to purchase women's body armor as soon as the General Staff goes through the necessary steps for procurement.

In the summer, the ministry presented an updated summer field uniform designed to more closely fit an average woman soldier.

In November, the Ministry of Education and Culture announced that it had provided women's underwear for the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the data of the Ministry of Defense as of December 2023, more than 60,000 women are serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

