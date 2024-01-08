Ukrainian missile attack on Russia’s Belgorod Oblast – Russian Defense Ministry claims

Consequences of the explosion in Belgorod, January 4, 2024

Ukraine carried out a missile attack on the Belgorod Oblast of Russia in the morning of Jan. 8, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed.

An attack was carried out with C-200 anti-aircraft missiles refitted to hit ground targets on some facilities in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast was intercepted around 6:00 a.m. EET, Russia’s Defense Ministry alleges.

Russia launched another massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine early on Jan. 8, with reports of explosions in at least five Ukrainian oblasts.

Explosions were heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnystskyi oblasts.

This story is developing.

