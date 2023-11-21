Ukrainian MP Andrii Odarchenko served with notice of suspicion for attempted bribery

Andrii Odarchenko, an MP from the Servant of the People party, has been served with a notice of suspicion by Ukraine's Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) for attempting to bribe Mustafa Naiiem, Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

Source: press service of the Specialised Anti-corruption Prosecution Office; Ukrainska Pravda sources

Quote: "Following instructions from the head of SAPO, the prosecutor has served a notice of suspicion on an MP who was caught providing an illegal benefit to the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda's sources say the MP in question is Andrii Odarchenko from the Servant of the People party.

Odarchenko had attempted to bribe Mustafa Naiiem, Head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

The MP wanted funding for repairs at a university where he was chancellor (his contract has been suspended) to be allocated from the Fund for Elimination of Consequences of Armed Aggression.

all photos: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

The amount of illegal benefit he offered would have been 8% of the funding.

The suspect went on to give part of the bribe in the amount of 0.39 bitcoins, equivalent to US$10,000, to a senior official who holds a position of significant importance in this area.

The MP has been served with notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Art. 369.4 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

SAPO added that Naiiem had cooperated with NABU and SAPO and contributed to the investigation.

