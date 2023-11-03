Ukrainian MP charged with facilitating illegal border crossing

Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was charged with organizing a scheme that allowed at least one person illegally leave Ukraine during martial law, the Prosecutor General's Office announced via Telegram on Nov. 3.

According to investigators, Dubinsky, in conspiracy with a leader of an unnamed NGO, presented his acquaintance with documents attesting that he was allegedly engaged in volunteer work, enabling him to leave the country.

“This became the basis for his departure abroad,” the prosecution said.

“However, this citizen was not a volunteer, did not plan to engage in volunteer activities and never intended to return to Ukraine.”

The MP’s acquaintance tried to leave Ukraine for Moldova, the message said. Per Dubinsky’s instructions, the person was supposed to arrive in Chisinau and await further instructions.

Military-age male Ukrainian citizens are not allowed to leave the country during martial law, unless a special dispensation is provided—such as doing volunteer work to help supply the army with equipment from abroad.

Currently, a restraining measure is being decided for the charged MP.

On Nov. 1, law enforcement officials conducted a search at Dubinsky’s residence. Ukraine’s SBU security service later said it was also conducting searches among his associates.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Dubinsky was expelled from the ruling Servant of the People party after getting sanctioned by the United States for alleged interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine