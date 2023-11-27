Ukrainian MP claims Zaluzhnyi ‘argued with Milley’ and ‘said drones were not needed’

Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuhla from the pro-presidential Servant of the People party made more accusations against Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Facebook on Nov. 27.

Bezuhla claims that in 2021, the former U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley requested that the Ukrainian command pay attention to mining the border. Zaluzhnyi, she alleges, "argued so much that he refused to communicate with Ukraine’s U.S. partners for a certain time."

Read also: National guard officer says General Zaluzhnyi told Economist what ordinary soldiers say on frontlines

The MP also accused the general of saying that "drones are not needed" at a committee meeting on the approval of purchases before the full-scale Russian invasion. She claimed that "literally a few drones" were included in defense procurement as a proposal to the military leadership.

Although Bezuhla asserts the existence of documents that back her claims, she has not provided further evidence to support her claims.

The MP also complained about the lack of an independent system for assessing the effectiveness of the operations conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and "unpunished" generals.

Read also: Ukraine’s top general unveils his strategic blueprint — The Economist

This is not the first time the MP has posted accusations against Zaluzhnyi. In one of her latest statements, Bezuhla, a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, said that the Ukraine’s military leadership “must go” due to the absence of a “clear plan for 2024.”

Meanwhile, the Servant of the People party has distanced itself from the MP, saying that Bezuhla is responsible for her own claims. The Ukrainian command did not respond to her accusations.

Many public figures and military personnel were outraged at the MP's statements, which have been picked up by Russian propaganda.

Yuriy Hudymenko, Political Council Member of the Demokratychna Sokyra party and Junior Sergeant of the AFU, called her statements a "crime" and said he intends to approach Ukraine’s SBU security service about them.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine