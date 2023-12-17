Ukrainian MP explains how EU saved Orban's face at historic summit for Kyiv

The European Union saved Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's face at the historic summit for Ukraine, Serhiy Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's Defense Committee, explained.

“The European Union is interested in Orban saving face,” Rakhmanin told Radio NV on Dec. 15.

“Because whatever one may say, Hungary is a member of the European Union. And this should also be taken care of, despite all the friction that exists between Orban and the rest of the leaders of European countries. Hence the trick (the fact that Viktor Orban walked out during the vote to open negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU — ed.) They used this trick.”

After the European Commission recommended starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union in November, the Hungarian prime minister has consistently threatened to disrupt the decision, which is supported by the other 26 member states of the bloc.

The European Council announced the start of negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, and granted candidate status to Georgia on Dec. 14. When EU leaders were making the decision, Orban left the room. He later said that he did not want to take part in the vote. Orban also said that the final decision on Ukraine's accession to the EU would be made by the Hungarian parliament and that the process "could be blocked at least 75 times".

Hungary vetoed the allocation of 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) to Ukraine. The issue will be considered again in January 2024.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine