Ukrainian MP on Russian and US ammunition production capacities

Roman Kostenko, the Secretary of Ukraine’s parliamentary Defense Committee, compared the industrial capacities of the United States and Russia to produce artillery shells, in an interview with NV Radio on Sept. 17.

"According to different reports, Russia has resumed [production] and can produce up to two million rounds of [artillery] ammunition per year; that is a lot," said Kostenko.

The MP noted that the United States recently said it plans to produce 100,000 rounds per month by 2025.

“Russians can do it now. They have restored this [capacity], and it is a big problem for us because Europe and the United States are not ready to produce ammunition in such quantities.”

“Even at the Munich Security Conference, [German Chancellor] Scholz said they were just planning to start their production. And they do it much slower than Russia. Right now, if I'm not mistaken, the United States produces 30,000 rounds of ammunition per month.”

Kostenko also noted that, despite sanctions, Russia has restored its pre-war production levels of Kalibr, Kinzhal, and Kh-55 missiles, and even exceeded them.

"The sanctions are working, but poorly: Russia can get these specific items through third parties, third countries, through their special services; this is not a problem for them," the MP said.

He also highlighted that Russia could repair up to 300 tanks a year, up from 200 prior to the war.

“This is a resource-rich country. Their weaponry isn't as technologically advanced as our partners’,” he adds.

“But they are still efficiently waging war with it, as everyone expected the war to be high-tech, with only missiles, drones, remotely controlled tanks. But the war showed that it's not much different from WWII — there's just bigger calibers, more destructive weapons, but the methods are largely the same. Highly technological types of weaponry make up about 30 percent [of the total].”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine