Ukrainian MP tweets image with claims that Russian soldiers carved a swastika onto a woman they raped and killed

Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko said Russian soldiers raped, tortured, and killed a woman.

She shared an image on Twitter of what appeared to be a swastika carved crudely onto someone's skin.

Reports of war crimes like mass killings and rapes have emerged from Ukraine in recent weeks.

A Ukrainian MP said this week that Russian troops carved a swastika onto a woman they tortured, raped, and killed.

MP Lesia Vasylenko tweeted a graphic image on Monday of what appeared to be an exposed torso featuring a large swastika that appeared to be carved into burned skin.

"Tortured body of a raped and killed woman. I'm speechless. My@mind is paralyzed with anger and fear and hatred. #StopGenocide #StopPutinNOW," Vasylenko wrote in the post.

In a separate tweet on April 5, Vasylenko claimed that the Ukrainian government had found records of 5,000 war crimes committed by Russia.

Insider was unable to independently verify Vasylenko's claims.

However, footage posted on YouTube by independent journalist Patrick Lancaster from a school basement in Mariupol appears to show the same body lying on the ground. Lancaster's video has since been removed but appears to still be circulating on Twitter.

Images of mass graves have emerged from Bucha following reports of a massacre in the city. These reports of Russian atrocities have prompted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accuse Russia of "genocide."

President Joe Biden has also called for Putin to be put on trial as a war criminal.

