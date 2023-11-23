Ukrainian MPs and ministry representatives might begin work in EU institutions even before Ukraine's accession – Deputy Minister for Eurointegration

The Members of the Ukrainian Parliament and ministry representatives might be involved in the work in the European Parliament and the European Commission even before the official EU accession of Ukraine.

Source: Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, in an interview for European Pravda

Quote: "It will be very useful for our MPs. Thus they will see which decisions the Parliament must make. They will understand the notion of 'compromise' through the prism of 'finding an acceptable solution', not 'give up your interests'.

We will also send the representatives of the ministries to the European Commission. We have reached an agreement but we still have to agree with the ministers so that they send people from their institutions."

Details: Stefanishyna added that the involvement of Ukrainian MPs and ministry representatives in the work of European institutions will allow Ukraine to "properly understand and implement the EU’s decisions".

Background:

On 25 October, Roberta Métsola, President of the European Parliament, suggested that Members of the Parliament from Ukraine and Moldova be presented in the European Parliament as observers before the EU accession of these countries.

Davyd Arakhamiia, Head of the Servant of the People party, noted that he "greatly values" this idea, and that at least 30 Ukrainian MPs would be interested in this.

