Ukrainian MPs return bill about mobilisation to government for review

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian Parliament) has returned the bill on improving mobilisation to the government to be reviewed and finalised.

Source: Davyd Arakhamiia, leader of the Servant of the People political party, on Telegram

Quote: "Following the results of the meeting, the bill will be returned to its initiator along with the propositions worked out in the committee and in working groups."

Details: Arakhamiia revealed that a closed meeting with the military command and a closed assembly of the Conciliatory Council were held on 11 January.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Serhii Shaptala, Head of the General Staff of Ukraine; Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine; the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, and head of political parties and committees were present at the meetings.

The bill No 10378 about improving the mobilisation, military record and undergoing military service caused a lot of discussions.

Arakhamiia stated that the MPs understand the request by the military command and are ready to make advances but not all norms can be supported.

Some of them directly violate human rights, some were not worded appropriately. The military command was informed about this.

Arakhamiia added that the political forces understand and support the need for mobilisation.

Background:

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted draft law No 10378 On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Improving Certain Issues of Mobilisation, Military Registration and Military Service to the Ukrainian parliament. It regulates the issue of postponement of conscription for military service, including for people with disabilities.

The government proposes to impose a series of restrictions on those citizens who have not fulfilled their duties regarding preparations for mobilisation and mobilisation in general. They propose to increase fines for those who violate military registration rules and defence legislation, and those refusing medical examination will face imprisonment, in the same way as for evading mobilisation.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said that some points of the bill on mobilisation may contradict the Constitution.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast that the draft law on mobilisation would be put to a vote in the parliament only after it has been discussed and amended.

During its meeting on Monday, 8 January, the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recognised the government's draft law on mobilisation as containing corruption risks.

