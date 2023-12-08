Ukrainian nature reserve photo wins Wiki Loves Earth 2023 international contest

A photo by photographer Serhii Miroshnyk taken in Kyiv's Bila Dibrova nature reserve has won Wiki Loves Earth, the international photo contest of nature protected areas.

According to the Wikimedia Ukraine NGO, the photo shows a beetle, an insect of the species Cicindela soluta.

"Fantastic photo! It looks like it came from a film about microcosm. I love the sharpness of the insect's body with the blurred plants around it, and the balance between the blue sky and the red mosses!

The technical skills and creativity of the author deserve an award," said Magdalena Sobolewska-Bereza, a member of the international jury.

An insect of the species Cicindela soluta in the Bila Dibrova nature reserve in Kyiv

Photo: Serhii Miroshnyk

Wikimedia Ukraine also notes that Serhii Miroshnyk has made a significant contribution to the competition, having been an active participant in previous years. His other photo was also among the top 10 best photos of the Ukrainian competition.

Another work by Ukrainian photographer Mykhailo Petskovych, taken on Mount Shcherban of the Marmarosh Range within the Carpathian Biosphere Reserve, was included in the top 20 photographs. The scene depicts daffodils blooming amidst mountain landscapes. The photo took the 19th place.

The 10th Wiki Loves Earth international photo contest of natural heritage and scenic landscapes was held from May to August. More than 3,000 photographers from 50 countries took part in it. In total, participants sent almost 62,000 photos.

This year, Ukraine, as usual, was among the leaders in terms of the number of photos uploaded – 121 participants sent more than 4,500 images.

Support UP or become our patron!