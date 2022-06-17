Ukrainian Navy hits Russian tugboat with Tor missile system on board

The Russian Black Sea Fleet tugboat the Vasiliy Bekh

The Russian tugboat was transporting ammunition, weapons and personnel of the Black Sea Fleet to the Ukrainian island, which was occupied by Russia shortly after the beginning of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Even the presence of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system on board did not prevent the Ukrainian Navy from demilitarizing the Russian invaders," the report says.

It is not clear whether the Tor system was being transported to Snake Island, or whether it was acting as an air defense for the tug.

Alleged video footage of the destruction of the tugboat is circulating on social networks. The blurry footage, apparently from a low-flying Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial vehicle, shows what appears to be two missiles striking the tug during the hours of darkness.

Ukraine claims the vessel has sunk.

