Ukrainian Navy trolls Putin after sinking Black Sea ship 81 years after death of eponymous officer

The Russian ship Caesar Kunikov was sunk by Magura drones

To quote a certain Russian dictator, ‘it drowned’, Ukrainian Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, told Radio Liberty about Ukraine’s downing of the Caesar Kunikov large Russian amphibious assault ship, referencing Vladimir Putin’s comments on the sinking of the Kursk submarine and its crew of 118 in the Barents Sea in 2000.

Colleagues from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) have been working on making another object in the Black Sea "redundant", said Pletenchuk.

Only five of the 13 ships in the Black Sea Fleet remain "in service" after the destruction of the Caesar Kunikov, Pletenchuk said.

The ship was destroyed on the same day that the eponymous Soviet officer Caesar Kunikov died, something to which the Ukrainian spokesperson referenced.

Read also: Ukrainian Forces confirm destruction of Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov — photo, video

“Not every Caesar gets to die twice in one day," he said.

"Maybe it's bad luck.”

Stationed in occupied Crimea, the Caesar Kunikov was hit by Ukrainian MAGURA V5 maritime strike drones at night, HUR reported on Feb. 14.



Search and rescue operations were unsuccessful, the group added.

The drones attacked the Russian ship off the coast of temporarily occupied Crimea, near the city of Alupka, said HUR. It took several critical hits, creating multiple holes on the port side of the vessel, which caused its sinking.

"It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 81 years ago," they added.

Read also: Russian large landing ship Caesar Kunikov sunk by MAGURA V5 drones

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine