13

Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner calls for war crimes tribunal for Putin and Russian military leaders

Michael Isikoff
·Chief Investigative Correspondent
·7 min read

WASHINGTON — A Ukrainian human rights activist set to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo next week says in a new interview that world leaders must create a special international tribunal to place Russian President Vladimir Putin and large numbers of his military on trial for war crimes.

“We cannot wait. We must establish an international tribunal now,” said Oleksandra Matviichuk, the chief of the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties, which will be honored with the peace prize for its work documenting 27,000 war crimes and other atrocities committed by Russian troops since Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk.
Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk. (Roselle Chen/Reuters)

Speaking to Yahoo News during a brief trip to Washington, Matviichuk said the current system of trying world leaders through the International Criminal Court in the Hague is simply inadequate to deal with the magnitude of Russian offenses. She called instead for a specially created tribunal akin to the Nuremberg trials for Nazi leaders after World War II.

“I’ve asked myself, ‘For whom did we document all these crimes? Who will provide justice for the hundreds of thousands of victims?’ Because we speak not only about Putin and the rest of senior political leadership and high military command, we speak about all the Russians who committed these crimes by their own hands. … We don't need revenge. We need justice.”

As for the Russian leader himself, “Yes, it's a question of how to physically arrest Vladimir Putin,” she said. “But look to history. There are a lot of successful and very convincing examples, when people who see themselves as untouchable suddenly appeared in court and when the whole regime — which thinks that they will [last] for ages — collapsed.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and damaged power lines in Ukraine. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and damaged power lines in Ukraine. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Matviichuk came to Washington this week to receive a “trailblazer” award — along with several other Ukrainian women, including the country’s first lady, Olena Zelenska — from Hillary Clinton at Georgetown University. At the same time, the war in Ukraine is once again heating up, with Ukrainian drones hitting a Russian airfield 300 miles inside that country’s borders and the Russians responding with a new series of devastating cruise missile strikes.

What follows is an edited transcript of the interview with Matviichuk.

Michael Isikoff: You live in Kyiv. You've posted some dramatic photos on your Twitter handle, showing young children hovering by candlelight at night, trying to do schoolwork. Give us a sense of what it's like to be living in Kyiv right now under these Russian missile attacks.

Oleksandra Matviichuk: It's rather cold. I have no heat. Ukrainians now are not able to plan even for several hours because you never know when the light will disappear, and the internet connection as well. When you have no light, you can't plan when you go to shop, or when you go to the postal office, or when you will meet with your partners to discuss some work, because you have no idea when the air alarm will start.

The Russians are attacking the electric grid to cut off power for citizens. How worried are you about just getting through what could be a harsh winter?

It will be a difficult winter. But I'm thinking how the civilized world will have to respond to this. Because now we're reaching a point at which the Russians publicly discussed on Russian TV how to better liquidate the whole civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and freeze millions of Ukrainians during the winter. I will remind you that each hit on a civilian object is a war crime. And now Russia discussed publicly how they will do these war crimes better. So they really think they can do whatever they want. And this is dangerous, not only for Ukrainians. Such behavior, it's dangerous for the whole world.

What message do you have for the West right now?

For decades, Russia systematically violated their own human rights obligations. But the civilized world continued to do business as usual with Russia. They closed their eyes while Russia liquidated their own civil society. They closed their eyes while Russia, for decades, committed war crimes in Chechnya, in Moldova, in Georgia, in Mali, in Syria, in other countries of the world. And all this hell, which we now face in Ukraine, is a result of total impunity, which Russia enjoyed for decades.

I assume this is the message you are going to convey when you accept the Nobel Prize next week?

I will mention the importance of human rights for peace in the world for sure. But there is also the second part, because there is an illusion to think that Putin will stop if he obtains something. Putin will stop only when he will be stopped. And this means that we have to oppose and to resist Putin jointly. Because if we will not be able to stop Putin in Ukraine, he will go further.

One message you have is that Ukraine needs more weapons from the West. And you have said that consistently: "We really need weapons. We need fighter planes. We need air defense systems in order to protect Ukrainian skies." Do you have a specific checklist of the weapons that you want the United States and other NATO countries to provide to Ukraine that they are not providing right now?

I'm not a military expert, and this is not my field of expertise. But I know that Ukraine still is not getting the weapons which we need. I have one example that I mentioned during the award ceremony at Georgetown University. I have a friend in Andriana Susak. She's a courageous woman. She had stopped her commercial career in 2014 and joined Ukrainian armed forces when the war started. When the large-scale invasion started, she left her 6-year-old son and continued to fight for his peaceful future. And she was among those Ukrainian defenders who liberated people, who took part in the battle for her son. She informed me about Russian atrocities and the needs of the Ukrainian army in order to stop them. She asked for armored vehicles, because she witnessed a lot of accidents when the Ukrainian military used civilian cars, because they have no armored vehicles. And they were exploded on mines.

Several days ago her car was exploded. And now doctors are fighting for the life of my friend Andriana Susak. So this is not a theoretical discussion. It's a real discussion. We need military support in order to save the lives of Ukrainians, of defenders.

You are going to receive the Nobel Peace Prize next week. Some might say it's a bit odd for a Nobel Peace Prize winner to be talking about trying to obtain more weapons of war. That does seem a contradiction on its face.

I can understand this. It's a really weird situation. And I'm angry that I'm in a situation where I have no legal instrument to stop Russian atrocities. Like when the whole U.N. system can do nothing with it. It's not OK that a human rights lawyer says that only weapons can save the life of people in the occupied territories. It's a very dangerous world to live in. But for the current moment, it's true. We need not only to investigate crimes and to bring perpetrators to justice. We need to prevent new crimes to emerge.

Is there no hope for diplomacy?

Putin sees civilized dialogue as a sign of weakness. This is a very important point. But the problem is that this war is supported by the majority of Russians, because Putin governs Russia not only with repression and censorship, but with a special social contract between the Kremlin elite and Russian people. And this social contract is based on so-called Russian glory. And unfortunately, a majority of Russian people see their glory in restoring the Russian Empire. This means that Russian people will tolerate war criminals in power. But they will not tolerate loser criminals.

Recommended Stories

  • Volodymyr Zelensky and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ named Time’s Person of the Year

    Runners up included Elon Musk, Janet Yellen, Ron DeSantis and Liz Cheney among the people who most influenced global events over the past 12 months, Time says.

  • "Cant run or walk crawl": Special Operations Forces show their special survival and training course

    The first Special Operations Forces qualification course since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia is underway. Source: Video posted by Special Operations Forces (SOF) on their social media pages; Oleksandr Kindratenko, spokesperson for the Special Operations Forces, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Quote from SOF: "Each candidate has their own motivation, but they have a common goal: to become a specialist in their field, an operator of the Special Operations Forces.

  • Strikes on Russian air bases anger Russian military bloggers and ‘spoil’ attack on Ukraine – ISW

    Russia’s pro-war community was so angry with the strikes on strategic Russia’s air bases that the it gave only a muted welcome to latest wave of missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Dec. 5, U.S. think tank the Institute of the Study of War has said.

  • Ukrainian Defence Minister: Additional mobilisation is not a question now

    Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has stated that there is currently no need of having another wave of mobilisation in Ukraine. Source: Oleksii Reznikov on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 6 December Quote: "We already have certain organisational measures going on as per the decision of the General Staff… Speaking of additional mobilisation we need now - well, this is not a question now.

  • China accuses Britain of failing in its international obligations after ‘super-embassy’ blocked

    The Chinese Government has accused Britain of failing to “fulfil its relevant obligation” after Beijing’s bid for a “super embassy” on the site of the old Royal Mint was blocked.

  • Russian army deserter who fired at police in Rostov Oblast turned out to be Wagner mercenary

    The Russian deserter who opened fire with a machine gun on police officers in Russia’s Rostov Oblast turned out to be a mercenary from Russia’s infamous Wagner mercenary company, pro-Kremlin Telegram channels reported on Dec. 7.

  • Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

    The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jerry Blackwell — one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd — as the next federal judge in Minnesota. Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke.

  • Ukrainian Navy: two Russian ships with Kalibr missiles operating in Black Sea

    The Ukrainian Navy has reported that Russian forces gathered ships in three seas with a total of 88 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missiles on board. Source: the Ukrainian Navy Details: The Navy states that : in the Black Sea: 15 Russian warships are on combat duty, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total of 12 missiles on board; in the Sea of Azov: the Russians continue to control sea communications, keeping 2 ships on combat duty; in the Mediterranean Sea: 9 Russian warships, includi

  • Ukraine war revives EU wish to bring Balkans into its fold

    European Union leaders vowed on Tuesday to strengthen ties with the Western Balkans, a drive reinvigorated by Russia's war on Ukraine. The war has underscored the importance for the EU of bringing the Balkans into its orbit, to stabilise the region and counter the influence there of both Russia and China. "The future of our children will be safe and more prosperous with the Western Balkans within the EU, and we are working very hard in order to make progress," EU Council president Charles Michel told reporters as he arrived at a meeting in Tirana of EU and Balkan leaders. The summit was called to discuss requests by six states -- Albania, Bosnia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia -- to join the 27-nation EU and examine areas where they can cooperate. The Balkan bids to join the EU "have gained momentum again", said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU's executive arm, the European Commission. She urged the Balkan nations to choose camps. "Russia is trying to exert influence (in the Western Balkans). China tries to influence", von der Leyen said. "We (the EU) are the largest investor. We are the closest partner and that is why the discussion is also about you having to decide which side you are on, the side of democracy," von der Leyen stressed. Balkan countries have been stuck in the EU waiting room for years. They have regularly expressed frustration at the long and demanding membership process, especially since the EU moved so rapidly this year to accept Ukraine and Moldova as official candidates to join the bloc. The EU was expected on Tuesday to confirm its "commitment to the European Union membership (prospects) of the Western Balkans" and call for negotiations to be speeded up. - 'Stick together' - Expanding the EU has again become a priority, European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi noted on Friday. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte echoed that, saying EU and Balkan nations needed "to stick together and work together" in the face of Russia's war on Ukraine. In July Brussels finally began membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania, which applied in 2005 and 2014 respectively. Negotiations have been underway for several years with Montenegro and Serbia, while in October Brussels recommended making Bosnia an official candidate. Kosovo, the sixth would-be member, faces challenges on its path to joining the EU. It split from Serbia in 2008 but Belgrade has not recognised its declaration of independence. Neither, crucially, do five EU member countries -- Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain. - Solidarity and migration - Pro-European sentiment in the Balkans could do with a boost, noted Lukas Macek of the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris. "The pro-European camp is getting a little desperate," he said. A show of support from Brussels could help sway public opinion. "There is a window of opportunity to reverse the trend but it will not necessarily last very long and it must be fleshed out with something tangible," he said. The EU is expected in Tirana to confirm a package of subsidies worth around one billion euros (dollars) to help the Balkans weather the energy crisis triggered by the Ukraine war. The subsidies should help attract public and private investments and raise at least 2.5 billion euros in total. The EU is also due to sign a deal with the region's telecom operators to reduce roaming charges between the bloc and the Balkan states in 2023 and phase them out by 2027. And it will also examine ways of cooperating on security issues, particularly on preventing the kind of cyber attacks that have plagued the Balkans. Illegal migration remains a key concern. The dangerous "Balkans route" is one of the main conduits used by millions of would-be asylum seekers, many from conflict zones, to try and reach Western Europe. The numbers arriving by this route rose by almost 170 percent in the first 10 months of 2022 compared to last year. That spike prompted the Commission on Monday to propose sending the EU border force Frontex to help police the Balkan borders. The EU, for its part, wants Balkan countries to align their visa policies with its own. Serbia has been accused of contributing to an increase in the number of migrants from Cuba, Burundi, India and Tunisia entering the EU. These nationals can arrive at Belgrade airport without a visa and then continue their journey to the bloc by land. Under EU pressure, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced an end to visa exemptions for Tunisians and Burundians. alm/jca/mbs/ljv/gil

  • Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize winner on living through war and holding Putin accountable

    Oleksandra Matviichuk, a Ukrainian human rights activist set to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo next week, joins Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff to discuss her work with the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties. Matviichuck explains why she believes world leaders must create a special international tribunal to place Russian President Vladimir Putin and large numbers of his military on trial for war crimes.

  • Russians are panicking, begin to fortify Kursk Oblast with dragon's teeth and ditches

    In Kursk Oblast of Russia, which borders Ukraine, defence structures are being built: concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures, known as "dragon's teeth", are being installed in the fields. Source: Roman Starovoyt, Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram Quote from Starovoyt: "We continue to strengthen the frontiers of Kursk Oblast.

  • Researcher: Boisterous armed white supremacist street gang out maneuvered Columbus police

    Columbus event shows the Proud Boys and Patriot Front exhibit same behavior observed among traditional street gangs, Matthew Valasik writes.

  • Cathie Wood says the better historical parallel for the current high inflation environment is World War I, not the 1970s

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says investors are looking at the wrong historical period in making comparisons to the current high inflation environment.

  • Blackstone CEO says financially distressed investors driving REIT redemptions

    Blackstone Inc Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman said on Wednesday that redemptions in his firm's $69 billion non-traded real estate income trust (REIT) were driven by investors roiled by market volatility rather than dissatisfaction with the fund. Blackstone shares have lost 15% of their value since Dec. 1, when the New York-based firm disclosed it had for the first time limited redemptions from the REIT, which is marketed to high net-worth investors rather than institutional clients like pension funds and insurance firms.

  • Russia strengthens protection of infrastructure after attacks on airfields

    Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has stated that additional measures are being taken by the Russian Federation to protect important infrastructure objects in the south of the country after attacks on airfields.

  • Ukraine says 60 of 70 Russian missiles struck down amid barrage of strikes

    Ukraine championed its ability to largely stop the barrage of more than 70 missiles fired at it Monday, saying it stopped 60 missile strikes.

  • US-Russia communications disintegrating as nuclear weapons talk falls through

    Russia turned down the opportunity to meet with U.S. officials to negotiate the continuation of the New START treaty, which regulates the two countries' nuclear arsenals.

  • Tesla's German gigafactory is in 'total chaos' due to staff shortages, report says

    Elon Musk's EV maker is struggling to meet production targets at its Berlin plant because it's not recruited enough workers, Wired reported.

  • Joel Greenberg’s attorney pushing for more prosecutions

    Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg’s attorney is lashing out at the Department of Justice in Washington, pushing it to pursue charges against people his client implicated in other crimes during his investigation.

  • Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

    Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. “The study opens the door into a past that has basically been lost,” said lead author Kurt Kjær, a geologist and glacier expert at the University of Copenhagen. This is the genetic material that organisms shed into their surroundings — for example, through hair, waste, spit or decomposing carcasses.