Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced

RENATA BRITO
·3 min read

HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who've been displaced by the war with their families.

Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Lviv, have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine.

The sound of birdsong and the gentle drone of prayers are a relief for 59-year-old Ryma Stryzhko, who fled from Kharkiv. “It seemed that the planes were flying in the middle of the house. And you could hear the sound of bombing,” she recalled. She often had to duck behind cars as she was going to buy bread or medicines.

“After what we saw, (the monastery) is a paradise.”

The monastery is in itself a symbol of resilience, built after Ukraine’s independence in the early 1990s. The previous monastery in the village had been closed by communist authorities while the area was part of the Soviet Union, and the nuns sent to Siberia.

“All our prayers are now focused on peace in Ukraine, for our soldiers, for those innocent people who died, who were murdered,” said Sister Dominica, the head nun.

Before the war, the 17 nuns led a tranquil life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they also grew mushrooms, made their own pasta and painted icons to decorate the chapel. Now, they run after young children, provide support and counseling to their mothers and cook daily for dozens of guests.

“Everything in the monastery is focused on prayer and order,” Sister Dominica explained. But when the Russian invasion began, they told local officials they could host up to 50 displaced people.

“We adjusted the prayer and work schedule to the people,” she said.

Many of the children who are now laughing and hugging the nuns arrived traumatized.

“In the beginning, they were a little reticent. This is a new place for them. They came from cities where (there is shooting), where there are constant (air raid) sirens,” she said.

But even among these peaceful surroundings, the nuns still get air raid alerts on their smartphones. They warn the rest of the residents by ringing the monastery bells — a less traumatic sound than the loud sirens in the cities — and direct them to the basement.

A makeshift chapel there is decorated with a painting of Mary and baby Jesus, a candle and a large cross made of branches. Mattresses, blankets and benches also line the basement. One of the walls had “The Prodigy” written in chalk, an apparent homage to the British dance-electronic band.

But even when there are no sirens, children happily use the cavernous underground space.

“We play, and read prayers," said Rostyslav Borysenko, a 10-year-old, who fled besieged Mariupol with his mother. “It helps.”

His mother is still anxiously awaiting news of relatives and friends who couldn't escape Mariupol, or were evacuated to eastern areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Despite being thousands of kilometers from the frontlines, conversation at the dinner table mostly revolved around war.

While the families break bread in the dining room, the nuns dine separately in the library, at a long table under a painting of the Last Supper. Among them is 44-year-old Sister Josefa, who was evacuated from a Kyiv monastery on the first day of the war.

“It’s hard to leave the place you lived,” she said. “Although I can live here ... my heart is there. And I’m waiting to go back.”

___

Associated Press photojournalist Nariman El-Mofty contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • If Ukraine fails to defeat Russia, 'the free world will fail,' Wladimir Klitschko warns

    "Ukraine is just the beginning," Wladimir Klitschko warned. "If we're not going to stop them in Ukraine, they will go further."

  • Estonian cards in Turkey, Italian cards in Singapore: ordinary Russians abroad are using foreign bank accounts after sanctions

    Ordinary Russians living abroad have had their Russian bank cards blocked due to sanctions and have turned to foreign bank accounts to access money.

  • Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches

    Houston, we have a problem! SpaceX, Astra Space and Rocket Lab USA are among a handful of U.S. companies expected to fill the vacuum, but industry officials have doubts about their capacity to quickly ramp-up. As the race between companies, including Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Starlink and Amazon.com Inc's Project Kuiper, for building giant satellite constellations to beam broadband internet from space heats up, demand for launches is expected to skyrocket.

  • Japan cancels a third of contracted Astrazeneca vaccine purchase

    Japan has cancelled the purchase of about 40 million Astrazeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses it agreed to buy last year, a health ministry official said in parliament on Monday. Japan had originally agreed to buy 120 million of the shots, with the bulk made domestically by Daiichi Sankyo Co. and other local partners. About Astrazeneca 200,000 doses have been supplied to local governments in Japan, while 63 million doses have donated overseas, the official added.

  • Two men pull gun, steal money from victim, police say

    ROBBED OF MONEY: The victim came to buy a car in McDonald's parking lot then gets robbed at gunpoint.

  • Poland-Ukraine ties seen as target of Russian disinformation

    Days before Poland’s Independence Day in November, vandals painted the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on monuments in Krakow. The vandalism, which took place as Russia massed troops near Ukraine’s border, looked as if Ukrainians were defacing memorials to Polish national heroes. Polish and Ukrainian authorities have for years accused Russia of trying to provoke hostility between their neighboring nations as part of a broader effort to divide and destabilize the West — and the concerns have gained greater urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Mass Grave Found Outside Kyiv as Russian Convoy Heads East

    Sergei Supinsky/AFP via GettyThe return of diplomatic missions to the Ukraine capital of Kyiv—including visits by European leaders and reopening of embassies—make it seem like things are returning to normal, but life on and under the ground proves otherwise.Late Saturday, workers trying to clean up after Russia’s failed attempt to capture the city found another mass grave. This time, dozens of clearly civilian bodies were under fresh dirt near a gas station in the Kyiv suburb of Buzova. Children

  • China says it will send government officials to inspect Big Tech firms over their use of algorithms

    China wants to review Big Tech algorithms, saying they could promote fake news, online addiction, and other harms.

  • French duel: Macron vs Le Pen fight for presidency

    French President Emmanuel Macron may be ahead in the presidential race so far, but he warned his supporters that “nothing is done” and his runoff battle with far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will be a hard fight. The centrist Macron is heading to an economically depressed area of northern France where a majority of voters chose Le Pen, close to her electoral stronghold of Henin-Beaumont. Meanwhile, Le Pen’s National Rally officials will meet Monday to plan strategy for the second round, scheduled on April 24.

  • Analysis-U.S. strategic oil sale speeds fuel-price fix, but at what cost?

    The Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from national reserves to tame soaring U.S. fuel prices as quickly as possible, but the plan could backfire down the road if the stockpile is not replenished quickly. President Joe Biden on March 31 announced the United States would sell 180 million barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a rate of 1 million barrels per day starting in May, the biggest release from the stockpile since it was created in the 1970s.

  • Paris Hilton Says She and Husband Carter Reum 'Would Love to Have Twins': 'That Would Be Amazing'

    "I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens," Paris Hilton says

  • Societe Generale reaches deal to exit Russia and sell Rosbank stake

    Societe Generale SA said Monday that it will cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia, including selling Rosbank, as it exits the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

  • China's 'Twitter' appears to be censoring content about food shortages in Shanghai as residents struggle amid a harsh COVID-19 lockdown

    Weibo users have been tagging posts with "buying groceries in Shanghai" to voice their frustration about securing groceries during the lockdown.

  • Israel troops kill Palestinian in West Bank, 4th in past day

    Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said early Monday, the latest in a growing wave of violence that has erupted during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Israeli forces patrolled Jenin, considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants, on Sunday as soldiers investigated the home of an attacker who killed three Israelis in a mass shooting last week. Earlier Sunday, Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian women. The Israeli army said one had stabbed and lightly wounded a policeman in the city of Hebron.

  • 'Finfluencers' could face up to 5 years in prison if they provide financial advice without a license, Australian government says

    The crackdown comes amid survey findings that 64% of young Australians have changed a financial behaviour because of an influencer.

  • Guangzhou closes to most arrivals as China's outbreak grows

    The manufacturing hub of Guangzhou closed itself to most arrivals Monday as China battles a major COVID-19 surge in its big eastern cities. Shanghai has taken the brunt of the surge, with another 26,087 cases announced on Monday, only 914 of which showed symptoms. No such lockdown has yet been announced for Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million northwest of Hong Kong that is home to many top companies and China's busiest airport.

  • Russia’s Economy Has Adjusted to Sanctions. That Doesn’t Mean Moscow Is Winning the Financial War.

    There have been signs over the past several days that Russia’s economy is adapting to the harsh economic sanctions imposed on it in response to the invasion of Ukraine. All this activity is partly a reflection of the technocratic skill of the officials in charge of Russian economic policy, the persistence of energy revenues (Russia’s most important revenue source), and a kind of broad adaptation to sanctions that other states in comparable situations have experienced, admittedly at a cost to economic well-being. What these adjustments are not, however, are obvious signs that the U.S. and its allies are losing the economic war against Russia.

  • 2 charged with murder in shooting, robbery of Laurel man after drug deal goes bad: Police

    Ramon Duker, 21, of Millsboro, and Josiah Garrison, 18, of Denton, Maryland, were arrested at Beebe Medical Center.

  • Russian journalist on Putin: ‘He’s not a strategic planner’

    Mikhail Zygar, Russian journalist and founding editor-in-chief of the last Russian independent news TV-channel ‘Dozhd,’ joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the significance of the appointment of General Alexander Vladimirovich Dvornikov, a veteran of the war in Syria, to lead Russia’s war in Ukraine and whether Putin will be held accountable for Russian war crimes.

  • Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

    President Joe Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion. India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes.