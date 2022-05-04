Ukrainian nurse who lost her legs in blast, dances with her husband at their wedding

The Recount

Bill Gates, the billionaire investor and co-founder of Microsoft, weighed in on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout in a Today Show exclusive. While speaking to Savannah Guthrie, Gates shared his thoughts about the rapid spread of misinformation on social media especially Twitter, and Musk’s innovation to balance it. According to the business magnate, though the digital realm has aided in the proliferation of wrong ideas very quickly it should be used to get the truth out to the people and tell them that what they are seeing is false.