Ukrainian officer describes Russian tactics in fighting in the Donbas

Taras Berezovets said that for operations against the defenders of Ukraine, the Russian occupiers take with them a large amount of ammunition and grenade launchers

Berezovets said the enemy does not have a wide variety of tactics, so the Russian troops use the same approaches in the Avdiyivka area as at other eastern sections of the front, in particular, in the Soledar area.

"They act on the principle of so-called ‘meat assaults’: groups of up to 15 people roll up to our positions every 30-60 minutes," Berezovets said.

He said that, at first, the aggressor uses mobilized Russians to expose Ukrainian positions — they are sent in groups of up to five people.

"These are suicide squads. They don't know how to fight, they are just ordered to advance," explains Berezovets.

The main task of the mobilized soldiers is to get as close as possible and expose the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Berezovets said the enemy then tries to enter the rear of Ukrainian positions mostly in the morning or late evening.

"That is, there is a diversionary group that is doomed to die, and the Russian ‘special forces’ or ‘paratroopers’ try to infiltrate from the rear in small groups and simultaneously attack from several directions.”

Berezovets told NV that during such operations, Russian paratroopers and special forces try to get within 20-30 meters of Ukrainian positions — close enough to throw a hand grenade. Usually, the Russian forces take a large amount of ammunition with them, and carry 10 grenades, a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and an automatic grenade launcher.

"Their task is to get as close as possible to the positions, throw grenades at them, and then jump into the trenches," Berezovets said.

"The tactics of the Russian 'paratroopers' are as follows: first they shoot in the groin, which causes painful shock, and then they finish off (with shots) to the head."

However, the Russians bloody tactics so not seem to be bringing them much success: On March 23, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War published a report according to which the Russian occupation army has significantly slowed its offensive near Bakhmut, instead focusing its efforts in other areas, in particular, in the area of Avdiyivka, which is now one of the hottest spots.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine