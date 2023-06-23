Ukrainian officers graduate from military school

STORY: More than a thousand officers graduated this year, according to the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service.

“I am the third-generation in the army in my family. It was a conscious decision. I am from Crimea. It is my duty to protect my fatherland,” said officer Kateryna Hryshenkina.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated graduates in a video message.

The graduation ceremony for chaplains was held in historic Saint Sophia cathedral, attended by Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister.