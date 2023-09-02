Ukrainian official accused of using draft-dodger bribes to buy Marbella luxury homes

Former military commissar Yevhen Borysov during the court session on July 25, 2023 in Kyiv - Getty Images Europe/Andriy Zhyhaylo

A former Ukrainian military official bought himself a £3.4 million villa and cars in Spain after taking bribes from men attempting to escape the draft, an investigation has claimed.

Yevhen Borysov, 51, who was the military commissar of the Odesa region, is accused of taking close to 200 bribes, as well as illegally fleeing the country during martial law.

He was arrested in July and charged with illicit enrichment.

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations alleges the former head of conscription across the southern Odesa region took £4 million in bribes from local draft-dodgers.

Mr Borysov denies all the charges, and his lawyers say he has no knowledge of properties and vehicles bought in the name of family members. He faces 10 years in prison if convicted.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has regularly criticised corruption in the draft process, with thousands of men reportedly trying to dodge a call-up as the Ukrainian death toll hits a staggering 70,000.

Around 20,000 men have been caught by Ukraine’s border guard trying to illegally leave the country, either by crossing the borders outside official checkpoints or using fake papers.

According to an investigation by Task Force UA, a non-governmental organisation close to the administration of President Zelensky, Mr Borysov used more than £3.4 million to purchase a five-bedroom villa with a swimming pool and sauna in the upmarket tourist resort of Marbella.

The “fairytale house” sits on a 1,600-metre squared plot overlooking the coast in the Sierra Blanca area, which is described as the “Beverly Hills of the Costa del Sol”.

An estate agent described the villa as “ideal for those who are looking for the highest level of comfort, security, and privacy”.

Borysov's luxury villa in the prestigious gated Sierra Blanca community in Marbella

The Task Force UA investigation, which was handed to The Telegraph, claims that the property was bought under the name of Mr Borysov’s mother, Nadiia.

At the time of its purchase in the spring, the property was valued at 154 million Ukrainian Hryvnia (£3.2m).

Investigators found that Mrs Borysova’s earnings over the past 20 years amounted to just over four million Hryvnia (£85,000).

She also purchased a Mercedes-Benz EQV electric minivan worth around £64,000 in Spain.

Mr Borysov’s property portfolio also included an office on Marbella’s prestigious Golden Mile purchased for some £630,000 under his wife’s name.

The official’s mother-in-law also reportedly purchased three luxury cars, including a Mercedes G wagon, as favoured by Premier League footballers, worth almost £200,000.

The vehicle was imported to Ukraine as humanitarian aid and registered under Mr Borysov’s wife’s name, before it was transported to Spain last December.

Neither Borysov’s mother nor mother-in-law held a driver’s licence, according to investigators.

In the first half of last December, Mr Borysov was discharged from a military hospital but did not return to service. At the time, he was responsible for mobilisation in Odesa.

Later that month, he left Ukraine for almost a month, visiting Moldova, Turkey, the Seychelles, and Spain.

‘Systematic corruption’

Under martial law, which has been in place since February 2022, men of fighting age between 18 and 60 are barred from leaving the country without a valid reason.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to crack down on rogue officials taking bribes and smuggling people out of the country.

He said bribery at a time of war is “high treason”, after it was announced 30 people face criminal charges as part of a wide-scale anti-corruption probe.

The Ukrainian leader decried what he called “systematic corruption” in medical exemptions being given to people avoiding military service in a national address this week.

“There are examples of regions where the number of exemptions from military service due to medical commission decisions has increased tenfold since February last year,” Mr Zelensky said.

“It is absolutely clear what sort of decisions these are. Corrupt decisions.”

