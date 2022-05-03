Ukrainian official accuses Russia of sex crimes, including against children: Live Ukraine updates

Ukraine’s ambassador-designate said Monday that Russian military troops had committed sex crimes, including against children, and must be held accountable.

Yulia Kovaliv told a Canadian House of Commons committee Monday that Russia has used sexual violence as a weapon of war. She called for rape and sexual assault to be investigated as war crimes.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova told USA TODAY that her office is documenting and cataloging evidence of bodies showing signs of torture and brutal accounts of rape and other forms of sexual violence, in addition to the suspected deliberate bombing of civilian buildings, hospitals and other infrastructure by Russian pilots, as well as mass graves, reports of civilians shot at close range with their hands bound.

Kovaliv also said Monday that Russia also has kidnapped Ukrainian children and taken them to Russian-occupied territories, in addition to Russia itself. Ukraine is working to find the children and bring them back, she said.

According to Russia's state-owned news agency TASS, more than 1 million people, including nearly 200,000 children, have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the Russian invasion began, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday.

Defense Ministry official Mikhail Mizintsev said those included 11,550 people, including 1,847 children, in the previous 24 hours, “without the participation of the Ukrainian authorities.”

Latest developments:

►House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Monday at the Capitol after leading a surprise delegation trip to Ukraine, vowing Congress has “more to do” to help the country fight the Russian invasion.

►The CIA says Russians disaffected by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine may be trying to get in touch with U.S. intelligence — and it wants them to go to the darknet.

►Israel's Foreign Affairs Ministry on Monday demanded an apology and summoned the Russian ambassador for a "clarification meeting" after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made inflammatory statements about Nazis and the Jewish people.

Does Putin have an endgame?

As the U.S. and its allies rush more cannons, tanks and ammunition to Ukraine, Russia’s already diminished military is still looking for victories to justify the huge cost of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Putin is hoping to grab those gains in eastern Ukraine and parts of the Black Sea coastline. If successful, he could claim he’s met an initial objective of securing the Donbas, an area that has been contested by Ukrainians and Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

Read more on how the war in Ukraine could end here.

— Maureen Groppe and Tom Vanden Brook

US official: Russia may try to abduct local mayors in Ukraine’s eastern region

Russia may try to abduct local mayors in Ukraine’s eastern region and install Kremlin “puppets” in the latest phase of the war, a top State Department official said Monday.

Michael Carpenter, the U.S. Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told reporters the U.S. has seen “highly credible” reports of planned “abductions of mayors and other local officials” in Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions.

The strategy would be part of a push toward annexing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine and to “engineer a referendum” about having those areas join Russia, Carpenter said. He declined to disclose the source of that information but said Russia may make this move in mid-May, adding that Moscow appears to have a similar plan for the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

— Deirdre Shesgreen

Contributing: The Associated Press

