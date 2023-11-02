Ukrainian official warns Russia preparing ‘mass missile barrage’ to destroy critical infrastructure in winter

Russia is stockpiling missiles to attack Ukraine's infrastructure facilities in winter, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on national television on Nov. 2.

The Russian Federation does not possess the amount of missiles it would like to have to inflict enormous damage on Ukraine, Danilov said.

Read also: No rolling blackouts planned in November, ministry says

"But they are slowly accumulating and storing (missiles) to try to use them in the winter and damage our infrastructure," he said.

Danilov noted that Ukraine is making maximum preparations, but Kyiv cannot predict which targets will be hit.

"Will it be difficult?" he said.

Read also: Russian airstrikes damaged half of Ukraine's power grid in 2022, incurring $9 billion damage

“Yes, it will be difficult. But I emphasize once again: we understand all the challenges.”

Energy Minister German Halushchenko said that for the first time Ukraine is implementing systems to protect critical infrastructure from Russian attacks – both active and passive. The former is provided by air defense, and the latter by "systems that we will not talk about."

In October, the Ukrainian government supported the establishment of a coordination headquarters for rapid response and ensuring normal living conditions. The headquarters will respond to attacks and coordinate the aftermath.

Since October 2022, Russia has been actively launching large-scale missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Over several months, Ukraine experienced more than 10 waves of large-scale Russian attacks, with dozens of missiles of various types and ranges being launched by Russia against civilian infrastructure.

Due to the power shortage in the energy system, the Ministry of Energy had to cut off electricity to consumers, but despite the tough winter for Ukrainians, Moscow was unable to achieve its goal of causing a complete blackout in Ukraine.

Read also:

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine