Ukrainian officials say Russia is breaking its promise to allow humanitarian aid into a captured city

A convoy of Russian armored vehicles moves along a highway in Crimea, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Associated Press

Ukrainian officials said that the Russian military is not allowing food and aid in Kherson on Friday.

According to The Washington Post, Russian military officers claimed they their own plan for aid.

On Wednesday, Russian forces gained full control of Kherson, Ukraine's 3rd largest city.

Ukrainian officials in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson said that Russia has not allowed humanitarian corridors as agreed upon as food supplies run low, according to The Washington Post.

On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian leaders announced that temporary cease-fires would be implemented so that humanitarian corridors could be established in Kherson so that civilians could safely leave and so that food and medical supplies could be distributed.

On Friday, Stanislav, a Kherson local, told Insider that food supplies are scarce days into Russia's occupation, and that he was only able to secure food provisions for one day. "There is simply no food in supermarkets," Stanislav told Insider.

On Wednesday, Russian forces gained full control of Kherson, which is Ukraine's third-largest city and a strategic southern port city along the Black Sea.

According to The Post, the region's governor, Gennady Laguta, posted on Facebook accusing the Russian military of blocking access to 19 Ukrainian trucks loaded with aid, insisting that the Russian military said they would distribute their own aid.

The city's mayor, Ihor Kolykhaev alleged the same disruption in a separate Facebook post.

"Despite yesterday's agreements at the highest level, in practice, all this is not yet working," Kolykhaev wrote, adding that, "first they brought the situation to a critical point, and then heroically they will save us."

Russian forces have waged an intense war on Ukraine since last week, engaging in heavy shelling and missile attacks that have hit residential buildings, an orphanage, kindergartens, and a children's hospital, according to the Ukrainian government.

Story continues

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, and Kyiv, the country's capital, have both been under intense shelling and airstrikes as Russian forces have struggled to capture the other major urban centers.

Russia's campaign so far has united Western nations in unprecedented ways, building pressure on Putin and his allies.

Read the original article on Business Insider