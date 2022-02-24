Ukrainian officials say Russian helicopters attacked military airport near capital





Ukrainian officials said on Thursday that Russian forces attacked Gostomel, a military airport near Kyiv.

The officials added that Ukraine shot down three Russian helicopters in the attack, according to Reuters.

Border officials also said that Russia was looking to attack the region of Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, and the Zhytomyr region, near the Belarusian border, Reuters added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning, prompting world leaders to condemn the attack and to promise more severe sanctions.

The border service had previously said on Thursday that Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus.

"At about 5:00 a.m., the state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus,"

In a statement late Wednesday, President Biden called Russia's attack on Ukraine an "unprovoked and unjustified attack."

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden added.

After a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Biden reiterated that the U.S. and its allies "will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia."

Biden is set to unveil the additional sanctions on Thursday in coordination with European allies after a morning meeting with Group of Seven (G-7) allies.