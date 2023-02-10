Ukrainian Ombudsman demands that Russia investigate deaths of political prisoners from Ukraine, prepares letter to UN

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has appealed to Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to provide information and conduct an investigation into the deaths of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Kostiantyn Shyrinh and Dzhemil Hafarov.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "I appealed to the Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova with a demand to provide official information about the deaths of Ukrainian citizens Kostiantyn Shyrinh and Dzhemil Hafarov and their causes.

The Russian Federation must conduct an effective and impartial investigation into the circumstances of the deaths of political prisoners and inform the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights of its results.

The inhumane treatment of Ukrainian citizens illegally imprisoned by Russia and the failure to provide adequate medical care is a violation of fundamental human rights and international law and is tantamount to torture.

Therefore, we are preparing a letter to the UN Committee against torture."

Details: Lubinets emphasised that the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War prohibits the use of any measure likely to cause physical suffering or to result in the destruction of protected persons under their authority.

Background:

A 61-year-old Ukrainian citizen, Kostiantyn Shyrinh, who was sentenced to 12 years on charges of "espionage", has died in colony No. 5 in the city of Novotroitsk, Orenburg Oblast of Russia, where he was serving an illegal sentence. This was reported on 7 February this year.

The death of 60-year-old Crimean Tatar activist Dzhemil Hafarov, previously convicted by a Russian court on charges of involvement in a terrorist organisation, was reported on 10 February. He died in a detention centre in Novocherkask.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!