Ukrainian Ombudsman demands that Russia investigate deaths of political prisoners from Ukraine, prepares letter to UN

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, has appealed to Russian Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to provide information and conduct an investigation into the deaths of Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia, Kostiantyn Shyrinh and Dzhemil Hafarov.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "I appealed to the Russian Ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova with a demand to provide official information about the deaths of Ukrainian citizens Kostiantyn Shyrinh and Dzhemil Hafarov and their causes.

The Russian Federation must conduct an effective and impartial investigation into the circumstances of the deaths of political prisoners and inform the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights of its results.

The inhumane treatment of Ukrainian citizens illegally imprisoned by Russia and the failure to provide adequate medical care is a violation of fundamental human rights and international law and is tantamount to torture.

Therefore, we are preparing a letter to the UN Committee against torture."

Details: Lubinets emphasised that the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War prohibits the use of any measure likely to cause physical suffering or to result in the destruction of protected persons under their authority.

Background: 

  • A 61-year-old Ukrainian citizen, Kostiantyn Shyrinh, who was sentenced to 12 years on charges of "espionage", has died in colony No. 5 in the city of Novotroitsk, Orenburg Oblast of Russia, where he was serving an illegal sentence. This was reported on 7 February this year.

  • The death of 60-year-old Crimean Tatar activist Dzhemil Hafarov, previously convicted by a Russian court on charges of involvement in a terrorist organisation, was reported on 10 February. He died in a detention centre in Novocherkask.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Larry The Cable Guy Defends Joke About GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”

  • Freshman Democrat Puts Rep. Jim Jordan On Blast Over Whistleblower Claims

    Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claims approached his office about corruption.

  • Chinese balloon reconnaissance platform located, officials say

    U.S. officials said Friday the undercarriage of the Chinese spy balloon shot down Saturday -- where the surveillance equipment and other technology was housed -- has been located in waters off South Carolina. The official told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz it was found Thursday and is largely intact. It has not yet been retrieved, the officials said, but that will likely be done with a crane or a winch from a vessel.

  • Twitter Explodes Over Lauren Boebert's Clueless State Of The Union Tweet

    The Colorado Republican appeared to forget who was president in 2020.

  • ‘Massive Attack’ Pummels Ukraine One Day After Zelensky’s European Tour

    DAINA LE LARDIC/EU 2023The morning after Ukraine president Volodymr Zelensky received a hero’s welcome in Europe, his country was hit with one of the most aggressive air campaigns in the nearly-one-year-old invasion.Russia, showing its advantage from the skies, attacked crucial infrastructure, sending much of the country into another blackout. Zelensky, who asked Europe for fighter jets and air protection, used the attack to underscore what he is missing most in the invasion-turned-war. The sout

  • James Carville Attacks GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene As 'White Trash'

    The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."

  • House Republicans’ Hunter Biden Probe Begins With a Thud

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans failed in the opening salvo of their investigation into the finances of Joe Biden’s family to produce evidence substantiating their claims that US intelligence officials worked with Twitter Inc. to suppress an unflattering 2020 news story on the president’s son. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Wa

  • Donald Trump Had Shockingly Nice Things To Say About Joe Biden Following His State of the Union Address

    Donald Trump had something to say about Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday — and shockingly, it wasn’t all that bad. He seemed to offer encouragement to the 46th President of the United States in his own backhanded sort of way. The former president took to Truth Social to offer his commentary while […]

  • White House Fact-Checks Fox News With GOP Senator's Own Words

    The Biden White House shared audio of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson in response to the conservative network.

  • Dubai sheikh named district 'Hind City' to honour wife, not India

    After Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum renamed a district "Hind City", social media posts in Hindu-majority India falsely claimed the move was to honour India and Hindus. The Dubai government's media office told AFP that the sheikh renamed the district in honour of his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum."Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, has ordered that a district in the emirate, 'Al Minhad', be renamed 'Hind Ci

  • Preening Trump Revives Questionable Tale About His Role Following 9/11

    Trump bragged that it was "a great honor" to have worked at Ground Zero after the 2001 terrorist attack. His story has never been verified.

  • Chinese spy balloon sought secret US communications signals, State Department says

    The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down had carried multiple devices to intercept sensitive communications, according to the State Department.

  • Sen. Mike Lee Skewered Over Fake Shock When Biden Accuses GOP Of Targeting Social Security

    The man who vowed to pull Social Security "up from the roots" acts aghast when Biden says Republicans are working toward jettisoning the vital program.

  • No deal as IMF leaves crisis-hit Pakistan

    An IMF team left Pakistan on Friday after crisis talks with the government failed to deliver a deal on financial aid that would help the South Asian country avert economic collapse.Finance Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the nation after the IMF team left the country on Friday morning, saying talks had "concluded successfully" and that a draft memorandum on broadly agreed policies had been shared by the lender with the government.

  • MTG Burns Bridges and Lovingly Talks Crossfit in Feisty Interview

    YouTubeMarjorie Taylor Greene took the opportunity to throw some serious shade on a number of her enemies Thursday night during a feisty interview, while crediting her passion, Crossfit, for “making you tough.”“If you can suffer through those workouts, then you can stick it out in a fight with the Democrats any day of the week.”Greene appeared on “The Right View with Lara Trump,” first hitting out at the queens of daytime television at The View for poking fun at the white coat she wore throughou

  • How the Durham inquiry backfired to show weaponization of Trump DoJ

    Investigation into origin of FBI Trump-Russia inquiry is ending with little to show but questions over its own political bias

  • Trump Says He’ll Hand Over His DNA for E. Jean Carroll Case

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters/New York County ClerkWith E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Donald Trump set to start in April, the former president’s legal team has a new gambit they hope will dismantle her case and cast serious doubt on the claims that Trump raped her sometime in the mid-1990s.The last-minute surprise centers on the one piece of physical evidence—an infamous black coat dress—that Carroll says she was wearing when he allegedly forced her against

  • Moldovan President names candidate for Prime Minister

    Moldova's president named businessman and former minister Dorin Recean as the country's prime minister-designate after the top government position was left vacant Friday when Natalia Gavrilita unexpectedly resigned 18 months into her crises-wracked tenure. President Maia Sandu told a news conference that members of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, accepted her choice of Recean as the new prime minister. Recean said he would “proceed immediately" with setting up a new government and that his main focus will be to introduce “order and discipline” in Moldova's institutions, breathe new life into the economy and ensure peace and stability.

  • Olaf Scholz furious after minister ‘went behind back’ over Ukraine tanks

    Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, and his foreign minister are barely on speaking terms after she “went behind his back” to urge allies to bounce him into supplying tanks to Ukraine, according to reports.

  • Sen. Rick Scott Is Mad That Biden Attacked His Plan To Put Social Security At Risk

    The Florida Republican wants federal laws to end in five years unless extended. But he says suggesting he wants to cut Social Security or Medicare is a lie.