Ukrainian paratrooper destroys four Russian AFVs in one battle

An anti-tank gunner from the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed four armoured fighting vehicles in a single battle, thwarting a Russian attack.

Source: Air Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: It is reported that the Russians recently made an attempt to break through the defensive formations of paratroopers serving with the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group in Donetsk Oblast, deploying five armoured fighting vehicles and infantry for the assault.

The attack was repelled by paratroopers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade – the Russian equipment was left burning in a field, and most of their infantry were killed.

Quote: "An anti-tank gunner from one of the brigade’s units, Junior Sergeant ‘Grey-Haired’ Andrii H., distinguished himself in this battle. With well-aimed shots from a Javelin anti-tank missile system, he destroyed four armoured vehicles, thwarting the enemy's attack.

This brought the skilled warrior’s personal kill count of destroyed enemy equipment to 22."

