Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Russian tank in enemy assault near Donetsk – video

44
·1 min read
Ukrainian paratroopers repelled an attempt to storm the invaders near Donetsk
Ukrainian paratroopers repelled an attempt to storm the invaders near Donetsk

The Airborne Assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted the footage on Telegram on March 15.

“Paratroopers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade continue to hold defensive lines near Donetsk,” the report says.

“Our positions are attacked here every day. To oust paratroopers, the enemy often uses armored vehicles: tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and armored personnel carriers. This time, the enemy threw in a tank along with the infantry to storm positions.”

Read also: Ukrainian border guards fight off Russian attack with small arms and mortars

The footage shows the results of the combat work of the Ukrainian anti-tank gunners, who scored a direct hit on the Russian combat vehicle with an anti-tank missile. It shows the tank ablaze after the anti-tank missile hit, Russian troops milling about behind it and further explosions, likely from artillery.

Towards the end of the video, with the tank fully ablaze, there is a second, large explosion – probably the tank’s own ammunition detonating.

The paratroopers said they were successful in forcing the enemy to retreat.

Read also: Ukraine to regain control over Donetsk by year-end, says military expert

Earlier on March 14, Ukrainian border guards destroyed a group of Russian soldiers and a Russian ammo depot in the Bakhmut area.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Special Operations Forces show how they attack Russian marines in trenches

    The Special Operations Forces (SOF) shared details about the successful deployment of mortars and hitting Russian occupiers in cooperation with the infantry on the Zaporizhzhia front. Source: Press service of Special Operations Forces on social media and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Quote from Special Operations Forces: "At dawn, two groups of the Special Operations Forces, along with soldiers from one of the infantry brigades, set off on a mission.

  • Russian army to be replenished with 400,000 new contract service personnel

    The Russian Defence Ministry will start new recruitment of professional soldiers to the Russian army from 1 April, their aim being to add 400,000 new recruits to the army. Source: Russian Radio Svoboda Details: As Radio Svoboda reported, the Russian Defence Ministry has sent documents to the regions indicating the number of people with whom contracts should be signed.

  • Politico: US senators from both parties pressing Pentagon to send F-16s to Ukraine

    A bipartisan group of eight senators is pressing the Pentagon chief to provide more information on what is needed to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, Politico reported...

  • Ukrainian Air Force comment on incident with American UAV in Black Sea

    The US will assess an incident involving a US Army MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance-strike UAV and a Russian Su-27 aircraft, with another drone already operating at the site of the downed reconnaissance UAV.

  • New Zealand volunteer fighter finds Ukrainian friend captured by Russians – video

    Amid the horror of the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine, incredibly inspiring things sometimes happen.

  • North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defences

    From a small, non-descript house in a badly bombed village in eastern Ukraine, Andrii "Tuman", who goes by his call sign meaning "fog", commands his battalion around the clock to hold intensifying Russian attacks at bay. What Ukrainian forces have long described in the city of Bakhmut is also playing out to the north in Luhansk region - more Russian troops, weapons and aggressive tactics that Moscow hopes will produce a badly needed breakthrough. Medics reporting to Tuman described heavy casualties in recent weeks, further evidence that the grinding warfare along the front that runs across eastern and southern Ukraine is coming at a high cost to both sides.

  • Lindsey Graham says the US should shoot down Russian fighter jets in response to Russia downing a US drone

    "If you ever get near another US asset flying in international waters, your airplane will be shot down," Graham said, addressing the Kremlin.

  • Putin is preparing for a nuclear showdown – we must be ready

    Russia downing a US drone yesterday was a deliberate provocation. It is a concerning incident, but such brinkmanship feels destined to get worse. It is small fry compared to where things could go if we are not prepared.

  • Ukrainian Defence Minister announces formation of "naval coalition": 3 countries have already joined

    Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that Ukraine will develop its fleet, and so far three countries have joined the naval coalition: Ukraine, the UK, and the Netherlands. Source: Reznikov, during a meeting with the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands Details: Reznikov noted that it is no accident that the meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren is taking place in Ukraine's south.

  • Not enough missiles for Russian Defence Minister, wants production to double

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed Russia's largest holding company for the production of various types of missiles to double its production. Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Details: Shoigu held a work meeting with the management of the Tactical Missiles Corporation, where he noted that the state defence order was being "adequately fulfilled".

  • Ukraine starts producing shells for Soviet-era tanks

    A major Ukrainian arms manufacturer announced on Tuesday it had started making 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks, as Kyiv seeks to boost its armour capabilities for a counter-offensive against invading Russian forces. The ammunition was being made outside Ukraine with the co-operation of an unnamed NATO country, state-owned Ukroboronprom said. "The first batch of 125-mm projectiles for T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks, which the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine use to strike the invaders, has already been delivered," it said in a post on the Telegram app.

  • Several Russian soldiers drown, 2 combat vehicles lost during river crossing drills

    The Russian army seems to have a lot of problems dealing with river crossings, even on its own territory, not even under fire.

  • U.S. stocks sharply lower after Credit Suisse woes reignite bank-sector angst

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as concerns about Credit Suisse sparked renewed anxiety, while U.S. wholesale prices declined in February and retail sales fell.

  • Liftoff on Mars! Perseverance rover captures amazing video of Ingenuity helicopter flight

    Ingenuity's 47th flight on Mars on March 9 featured a plethora of footage from the drone, flying tens of feet above the surface, as well as its companion rover Perseverance.

  • Why did the Biden administration approve the Willow Project's oil drilling in Alaska?

    ConocoPhillip's new drilling project has drilled into conflict

  • India is teaching the Taliban how to run an economy

    In its effort to stay engaged with the Taliban, India has invited officials of the Afghanistan government to attend a crash course on its culture, legislation, and business climate.

  • Moscow sees drone incident as provocation -Russia's ambassador to U.S.

    "The American UAV deliberately and provocatively was moving towards Russian territory with transponders turned off," Antonov said in remarks posted on his embassy's website, referring to the drone as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). "We view this incident as a provocation," Antonov told Russian agencies on Tuesday after being summoned by the U.S. State Department.

  • Australian Nuclear Subs Are ‘Worst Deal in History,’ Ex-PM Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating condemned the center-left Labor government’s deal with the US and UK to obtain nuclear submarines, saying the nation’s military sovereignty was being surrendered to the “whim and caprice” of Washington.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe

  • Australia toddler chasing deadly snake leads to nest discovery with 110 eggs

    An Australian toddler chasing a deadly Eastern Brown snake led to the discovery of a snake's nest with 110 eggs as well as two other lethal snakes.

  • As Russian Shelling Intensifies, True Liberation Eludes Ukrainian City

    KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian towns and villages on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which marks the front line between the warring sides in the southern Kherson region, pounding the area with more than 400 shells fired from tanks and artillery while also dropping explosives from drones, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. The attacks may be a sign that Russia is trying to interfere with preparations for a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, which senior Ukrainian mili